Tysons Corner, VA
1632 WESTWIND WAY
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:15 AM

1632 WESTWIND WAY

1632 Westwind Way · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1632 Westwind Way, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
East Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice 3 bedroom and 2 full bath available for rent immediately. Walking distance to McLean Silver Line Metro station.Safeway, Starbucks & Lost Dog Cafe across the street. Major commuter routes nearby! Upgrades: tiled bathrooms, kitchen granite,newer HVAC & hot water heater newer flooring , new paint. Mstr Bdr walk-in closet, washer and dryer in the unit. owner VA real estate. Agent please make sure both back and front doors are locked when you leave. Please don't call. only text me messages or email. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 WESTWIND WAY have any available units?
1632 WESTWIND WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 1632 WESTWIND WAY have?
Some of 1632 WESTWIND WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1632 WESTWIND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1632 WESTWIND WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 WESTWIND WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 1632 WESTWIND WAY is pet friendly.
Does 1632 WESTWIND WAY offer parking?
No, 1632 WESTWIND WAY does not offer parking.
Does 1632 WESTWIND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1632 WESTWIND WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 WESTWIND WAY have a pool?
No, 1632 WESTWIND WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1632 WESTWIND WAY have accessible units?
No, 1632 WESTWIND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 WESTWIND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1632 WESTWIND WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1632 WESTWIND WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1632 WESTWIND WAY has units with air conditioning.
