1632 WESTWIND WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very nice 3 bedroom and 2 full bath available for rent immediately. Walking distance to McLean Silver Line Metro station.Safeway, Starbucks & Lost Dog Cafe across the street. Major commuter routes nearby! Upgrades: tiled bathrooms, kitchen granite,newer HVAC & hot water heater newer flooring , new paint. Mstr Bdr walk-in closet, washer and dryer in the unit. owner VA real estate. Agent please make sure both back and front doors are locked when you leave. Please don't call. only text me messages or email. Thank you!