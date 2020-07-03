All apartments in Oakton
Find more places like 9427 CANONBURY SQ.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakton, VA
/
9427 CANONBURY SQ
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:15 AM

9427 CANONBURY SQ

9427 Canonbury Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oakton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9427 Canonbury Square, Oakton, VA 22031

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT LOCATION* NEST TO VIENNA METRO* BRIGHT AND AIRY END UNIT TH * OPEN AND SPACIOUS* HARDWOOD ON MAIN LEVEL* OPEN CONTEMPORARY KITCHEN WITH LARGE ISLAND*MAIN LEVE ENTRANCE WITH BEDROOM AND FULL BATH* 2 CAR GARAGE* MUST SEE IT TO APPRECIATE* NO SMOKING * NO PET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9427 CANONBURY SQ have any available units?
9427 CANONBURY SQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
How much is rent in Oakton, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oakton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9427 CANONBURY SQ have?
Some of 9427 CANONBURY SQ's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9427 CANONBURY SQ currently offering any rent specials?
9427 CANONBURY SQ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9427 CANONBURY SQ pet-friendly?
No, 9427 CANONBURY SQ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakton.
Does 9427 CANONBURY SQ offer parking?
Yes, 9427 CANONBURY SQ offers parking.
Does 9427 CANONBURY SQ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9427 CANONBURY SQ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9427 CANONBURY SQ have a pool?
No, 9427 CANONBURY SQ does not have a pool.
Does 9427 CANONBURY SQ have accessible units?
No, 9427 CANONBURY SQ does not have accessible units.
Does 9427 CANONBURY SQ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9427 CANONBURY SQ has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr
Oakton, VA 22030
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir
Oakton, VA 22030

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 Bedrooms
Oakton Apartments under $1,800Oakton Dog Friendly Apartments
Oakton Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University