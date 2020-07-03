GREAT LOCATION* NEST TO VIENNA METRO* BRIGHT AND AIRY END UNIT TH * OPEN AND SPACIOUS* HARDWOOD ON MAIN LEVEL* OPEN CONTEMPORARY KITCHEN WITH LARGE ISLAND*MAIN LEVE ENTRANCE WITH BEDROOM AND FULL BATH* 2 CAR GARAGE* MUST SEE IT TO APPRECIATE* NO SMOKING * NO PET
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9427 CANONBURY SQ have any available units?
9427 CANONBURY SQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakton, VA.
What amenities does 9427 CANONBURY SQ have?
Some of 9427 CANONBURY SQ's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9427 CANONBURY SQ currently offering any rent specials?
9427 CANONBURY SQ is not currently offering any rent specials.