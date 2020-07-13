Apartment List
195 Apartments for rent in Oakton, VA with pool





Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
24 Units Available
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,632
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1058 sqft
Live effortlessly with the spacious comfort and 24-hour maintenance. Just steps from the Oak Marr Rec Center, you can enjoy convenient access to an indoor pool, fitness classes and a driving range with par-3 course.




Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
18 Units Available
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1220 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with recent updates. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Very close to Vienna Metro station. Close to I-66. Within minutes of Shiloh Street Park.



Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
10118 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD
10118 Oakton Terrace Road, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
1003 sqft
Large upper-level condo with luxurious carpet throughout bedrooms and main living areas and hard-surfaced floors in kitchen and bathrooms.



Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
3175 SUMMIT SQUARE DRIVE
3175 Summit Square Drive, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Vienna Metro, George Mason University(GMU), Fairfax downtown, and Tysons. Bamboo floors, granite counters in kitchen & bath, wood burning fireplace.



Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
10303 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE
10303 Appalachian Circle, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CHARMING 1 Bedroom 1 bath condo with FIREPLACE, washer and dryer in unit. Remodeled bath and kitchen with Granite counters. Open floor plan located in desirable Four Winds At Oakton with easy access to Metro and major highways.



Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
9490 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD
9490 Virginia Center Boulevard, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1082 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Upscale 2BR, 2BA condo in a gated community at Vienna Metro.



Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
9480 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD
9480 Virginia Center Boulevard, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1032 sqft
Bright & quiet top level 2BR/2BA w/ Loft & Large pkg space G2-114 for 2-3 cars across from Vienna Metro station. Largest model in Acadia! New A/C, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Hardwood floors. Tiles in baths. Corian counters. Gas cooking.



Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
9712 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE
9712 Kingsbridge Drive, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
674 sqft
PRICE IMPROVED! GREAT LOCATION & SPACIOUS - 1BR, 1BA just Minutes to VIENNA METRO!*** Neutral PAINT & Nicely CARPETED !*** Large Owner's Bedroom! ! ***Separate Laundry Room w/WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT!!*** Parking Included*** CEILING FANS in Living



Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
10221 VALENTINO DRIVE
10221 Valentino Drive, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1340 sqft
TERRIFIC TOP FLOOR 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH CONDO WITH A FANTASTIC OPEN FLOOR PLAN IN OAKTON. FANTASTIC COMMUTER LOCATION WITH METRO CONNECTOR BUS STOP AT END OF THE BLOCK. VERY NEAR VIENNA METRO. SUNROOM OFF THE LIVING ROOM.



Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
9613 MASTERWORKS DRIVE
9613 Masterworks Drive, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1530 sqft
BRIGHT & SPACIOUS END UNIT, in COUNTRY CREEK, 2 BLOCKS FROM VIENNA METRO, next to NOTTOWAY PARK. New hardwood floors in living and dining rooms. Kitchen with double oven stove, granite counters. Master BR with walkin closet, whirlpool jacuzzi tub.



Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
9718 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE
9718 Kingsbridge Drive, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
894 sqft
Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath condo! This condo has been completely remodeled- new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets, renovated bathroom, large bedroom and living area, separate dining area, full size washer and dryer in the unit,



Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
9502 POPLAR LEAF COURT
9502 Poplar Leaf Court, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1336 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in the heart of Fairfax! This gem is located in close proximity to local commuter routes, restaurants and shopping. The community pool is located right across the parking lot.




Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
17 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,534
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1094 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.




Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
14 Units Available
Vienna
Vienna Park
212 Cedar Ln SE, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by I-66 and Route 29. Luxury homes include a patio or terrace, in-room laundry facilities and modern kitchen appliances. Community features a business center, open parking and a pool.




Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
137 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,800
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1091 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.



Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
11326 Aristotle Drive 301
11326 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Unit 301 Available 08/01/20 Your Peaceful Oasis - Property Id: 302710 Fairfax Ridge is conveniently located near the intersection of Waples Mill Road and Route 50, with easy access to Interstate 66, and in close proximity to Fair Oaks Mall, the



Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1907 RAMSTEAD LANE
1907 Ramstead Lane, Reston, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
1624 sqft
What a great home to rent for a year...or 3! This contemporary home, located in the Sunrise Valley school cluster, has so much to offer.



Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
11379 ARISTOTLE DRIVE
11379 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Tenant occupied through Aug. 10, 2020. Please-no smoking, no pets, max 2 to qualify.



Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
10028 MOSBY WOODS DRIVE
10028 Mosby Wood Drive, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
984 sqft
Spacious two bedroom and 1 bath condo in the heart of Fairfax. Brand new flooring, upgraded kitchen cabinets. Great commuter location. Close to 495, 66 and 50. Lovely neighborhood, great outdoor pool available.



Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2927 ESPANA COURT
2927 Espana Court, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2002 sqft
Three Level Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Full Bathrooms In A Terrific Location,Minutes To Two Metro Stations (Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro), Moasic & PanAm Shopping Center, I66 & 495.



Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
4135 FOUNTAINSIDE LANE
4135 Fountainside Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1370 sqft
Freshly Painted in 2015 - 3 Bed Room, 2 full bath condo in a great location. Overlooking pool, bright & open, private patio, nice kitchen, New Refrigerator with Ice maker, Built in microwave, New Stove &New Dishwasher.



Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Vienna
113 KINGSLEY ROAD SW
113 Kingsley Road Southwest, Vienna, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1811 sqft
Sunny and bright all brick home. Updated baths and kitchen with built-in breakfast table. Hardwood floors on both levels. Fireplace in family room. Enjoy the beautiful backyard from the deck. Next to Vienna Woods Swim and Tennis club.



Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
11325 ARISTOTLE DR #5-101
11325 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
OPEN HOUSE TODAY 10:30am - 11:30am come by and check out the condo. Wear a mask. Multiply year lease term preferred.




Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
$
32 Units Available
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,329
1132 sqft
Cat- and dog-friendly community conveniently located near retail, restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site amenities include swimming pool, modern fitness center, tennis court and dog park.

July 2020 Oakton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Oakton Rent Report. Oakton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oakton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Oakton rents decline sharply over the past month

Oakton rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Oakton stand at $1,907 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,203 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Oakton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the DC Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Oakton over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 7.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,891, while one-bedrooms go for $1,637.
    • Frederick is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,616, while one-bedrooms go for $1,399.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,563; rents went down 0.7% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,393; rents fell 0.5% over the past month and 3.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Oakton

    As rents have fallen moderately in Oakton, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Oakton is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Virginia have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.5% in Virginia Beach and 0.5% in Norfolk.
    • Oakton's median two-bedroom rent of $2,203 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Oakton fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Boston (-1.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Oakton than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Oakton is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,350
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Arlington
    $1,820
    $2,110
    -1%
    -1.3%
    Alexandria
    $1,620
    $1,870
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Silver Spring
    $1,510
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,680
    $1,940
    -1.4%
    -0.9%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    -7.5%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,620
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Rockville
    $1,720
    $1,990
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Bethesda
    $2,070
    $2,390
    -0.5%
    -3.7%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,820
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Reston
    $1,630
    $1,880
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Bowie
    $2,180
    $2,510
    1.4%
    2%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.2%
    -2.3%
    Leesburg
    $1,780
    $2,050
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    0
    -1.6%
    Oakton
    $1,910
    $2,200
    -1%
    -0.7%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0.1%
    4.8%
    College Park
    $1,590
    $1,840
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,630
    0.4%
    -0.1%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.1%
    -3.1%
    Herndon
    $1,940
    $2,240
    -1.6%
    -2.8%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0
    1.4%
    Fairfax
    $1,900
    $2,200
    -1.5%
    -3.9%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0
    -0.7%
    Hyattsville
    $1,330
    $1,530
    0.4%
    -0.8%
    Falls Church
    $1,500
    $1,730
    -0.3%
    -2.1%
    Temple Hills
    $1,340
    $1,550
    0.5%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

