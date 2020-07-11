Apartment List
/
VA
/
oakton
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:39 AM

300 Apartments for rent in Oakton, VA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
27 Units Available
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,632
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1058 sqft
Live effortlessly with the spacious comfort and 24-hour maintenance. Just steps from the Oak Marr Rec Center, you can enjoy convenient access to an indoor pool, fitness classes and a driving range with par-3 course.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9718 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE
9718 Kingsbridge Drive, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
894 sqft
Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath condo! This condo has been completely remodeled- new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets, renovated bathroom, large bedroom and living area, separate dining area, full size washer and dryer in the unit,

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
10118 OAKTON TERRACE ROAD
10118 Oakton Terrace Road, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
1003 sqft
Large upper-level condo with luxurious carpet throughout bedrooms and main living areas and hard-surfaced floors in kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
3041 SOUTHERN ELM COURT
3041 Southern Elm Court, Oakton, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
WALK TO VIENNA METRO-or use bus service. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in sought after Circle Woods. Located with easy access to George Mason U, Vienna Metro, Pan Am. Shopping center shops, Blake Lane.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2905 BLEEKER STREET
2905 Bleeker Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1441 sqft
** Gorgeous 2 bedroom + Den/2 bath condominium** 1 BLOCK TO VIENNA METRO! Sunny 2nd level home + balcony. Gourmet chef's kitchen w/ 42" maple cabinets, tile backsplash, granite counters, pantry & S/S appliances.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
10202 GARRETT ST
10202 Garrett Street, Oakton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great location adjacent to Kemper Park. Very private with large backyard. Minutes to town of Vienna, Vienna Metro station and Route 66.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9416 COLONADE DR
9416 Colonade Drive, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Sun filled brick front 3 BE 3.5 BA end unit town-home. Two car garage with two additional driveway parking spaces. Renovated upscale kitchen with granite counter tops, s/s appliances, island open to family room.

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3117 BUCCANEER CT #102
3117 Buccaneer Court, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
LOOK NO FURTHER! WELCOME TO THIS SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH HOME, IN A FANTASTIC LOCATION! OPEN FLOOR PLAN. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2857 SUTTON OAKS LANE
2857 Sutton Oaks Lane, Oakton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2244 sqft
Gorgeous 4-Bedroom, 3.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3175 SUMMIT SQUARE DRIVE
3175 Summit Square Drive, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Vienna Metro, George Mason University(GMU), Fairfax downtown, and Tysons. Bamboo floors, granite counters in kitchen & bath, wood burning fireplace.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2566 GLENGYLE DRIVE
2566 Glengyle Drive, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1132 sqft
***THIS TOWNHOME WILL KNOCK YOU OUT*** EVERYTHING HAS BEEN UPGRADED*** CERAMIC TILE*** WASHER&DRYER***NEUTRAL COLOR THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE***PULL DOWN ATTIC STAIRS FOR EXTRA STORAGE***BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED COURTYARD*** PERFECT 10*** THIS PLACE IS

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2974 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE
2974 Rittenhouse Cir, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1418 sqft
Beautiful Tri-Level Townhome located in The Lofts at Metro West featuring a one-car garage, open floor plan, high ceilings, gleaming wood floors, fully equipped kitchen with island, large Owner Suite with walk-in closets and double vanity, washer,

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
10303 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE
10303 Appalachian Circle, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CHARMING 1 Bedroom 1 bath condo with FIREPLACE, washer and dryer in unit. Remodeled bath and kitchen with Granite counters. Open floor plan located in desirable Four Winds At Oakton with easy access to Metro and major highways.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9490 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD
9490 Virginia Center Boulevard, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1082 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Upscale 2BR, 2BA condo in a gated community at Vienna Metro.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2904 OAKTON CREST PLACE
2904 Oakton Crest Place, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2112 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION *WALK TO OAKTON HIGH SCHOOL* 1 MILE TO VIENNA METRO*THIS 3 BR 3.5 BATHROOM 2 CAR GARAGE IS SUPER SPACIOUS * UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEW APPL.

1 of 74

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9480 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD
9480 Virginia Center Boulevard, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1032 sqft
Bright & quiet top level 2BR/2BA w/ Loft & Large pkg space G2-114 for 2-3 cars across from Vienna Metro station. Largest model in Acadia! New A/C, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Hardwood floors. Tiles in baths. Corian counters. Gas cooking.

1 of 71

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9965 CYRANDALL DR
9965 Cryandall Drive, Oakton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
THIS IS A "SHOW STOPPER". HUGE BRICK FRONT END-UNIT 2-CAR GARAGE TOWNHOME, ONLY 1.5 MILES FROM THE VIENNA METRO. WALK INTO GORGEOUS HARDWOODS ON THE MAIN LEVEL & BRAND NEW UPGRADED CARPET THROUGH-OUT THE REST OF THE HOUSE.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9712 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE
9712 Kingsbridge Drive, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
674 sqft
PRICE IMPROVED! GREAT LOCATION & SPACIOUS - 1BR, 1BA just Minutes to VIENNA METRO!*** Neutral PAINT & Nicely CARPETED !*** Large Owner's Bedroom! ! ***Separate Laundry Room w/WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT!!*** Parking Included*** CEILING FANS in Living

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
10221 VALENTINO DRIVE
10221 Valentino Drive, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1340 sqft
TERRIFIC TOP FLOOR 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH CONDO WITH A FANTASTIC OPEN FLOOR PLAN IN OAKTON. FANTASTIC COMMUTER LOCATION WITH METRO CONNECTOR BUS STOP AT END OF THE BLOCK. VERY NEAR VIENNA METRO. SUNROOM OFF THE LIVING ROOM.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2765 CENTERBORO DRIVE
2765 Centerboro Dr, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1082 sqft
Bright and cheerful unit in fantastic area--Walk to Metro rail. Two level unit with street level entrances from Centerboro or courtyard.

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2975 CASHEL LANE
2975 Cashel Lane, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1880 sqft
Great Location! Close proximity to 66, 50, and Beltway. Walkout basement with fenced in yard. New flooring in kitchen. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Full bath in the basement.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2921 DEER HOLLOW WAY
2921 Deer Hollow Way, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location! Beautiful luxurious condo walk to Vienna metro stations and close to George mason university, fort belvoir, Pentagon and shopping centers. So many conveniences close by this is truly a lovely condo. (requirements: rental app.

1 of 25

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
9521 BASTILLE STREET
9521 Bastille Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1506 sqft
$2450 / 2br - 1506ft2 - 2 BR/2BA + Den Luxury Condo 0.3 mi Vienna Metro Station (Fairfax, VA) (MetroWest)Located in Fairfax County and central to the DC area, is a luxurious 2 bedroom/2 bath +den condo only 0.3 miles from Vienna Metro.

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2935 WATERFORD COURT
2935 Waterford Court, Oakton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2200 sqft
Welcome to this brick townhouse in the Waterford neighborhood of Vienna. With 2,200 sq. ft. of living space over 3 levels you are sure to have plenty of room for friends to visit.

July 2020 Oakton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Oakton Rent Report. Oakton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oakton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Oakton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Oakton Rent Report. Oakton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oakton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Oakton rents decline sharply over the past month

Oakton rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Oakton stand at $1,907 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,203 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Oakton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the DC Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Oakton over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 7.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,891, while one-bedrooms go for $1,637.
    • Frederick is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,616, while one-bedrooms go for $1,399.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,563; rents went down 0.7% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,393; rents fell 0.5% over the past month and 3.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Oakton

    As rents have fallen moderately in Oakton, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Oakton is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Virginia have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.5% in Virginia Beach and 0.5% in Norfolk.
    • Oakton's median two-bedroom rent of $2,203 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Oakton fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Boston (-1.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Oakton than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Oakton is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,350
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Arlington
    $1,820
    $2,110
    -1%
    -1.3%
    Alexandria
    $1,620
    $1,870
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Silver Spring
    $1,510
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,680
    $1,940
    -1.4%
    -0.9%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    -7.5%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,620
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Rockville
    $1,720
    $1,990
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Bethesda
    $2,070
    $2,390
    -0.5%
    -3.7%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,820
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Reston
    $1,630
    $1,880
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Bowie
    $2,180
    $2,510
    1.4%
    2%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.2%
    -2.3%
    Leesburg
    $1,780
    $2,050
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    0
    -1.6%
    Oakton
    $1,910
    $2,200
    -1%
    -0.7%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0.1%
    4.8%
    College Park
    $1,590
    $1,840
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,630
    0.4%
    -0.1%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.1%
    -3.1%
    Herndon
    $1,940
    $2,240
    -1.6%
    -2.8%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0
    1.4%
    Fairfax
    $1,900
    $2,200
    -1.5%
    -3.9%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0
    -0.7%
    Hyattsville
    $1,330
    $1,530
    0.4%
    -0.8%
    Falls Church
    $1,500
    $1,730
    -0.3%
    -2.1%
    Temple Hills
    $1,340
    $1,550
    0.5%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 BedroomsOakton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOakton 3 BedroomsOakton Apartments under $1,600Oakton Apartments under $1,800
    Oakton Apartments with BalconyOakton Apartments with GarageOakton Apartments with GymOakton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOakton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOakton Apartments with Parking
    Oakton Apartments with PoolOakton Apartments with Washer-DryerOakton Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakton Pet Friendly PlacesOakton Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
    Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD
    Bailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Marymount UniversityAmerican University
    Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
    George Washington University