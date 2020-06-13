Apartment List
/
VA
/
oakton
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:28 AM

234 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oakton, VA

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
9977 CAPPERTON DRIVE
9977 Capperton Drive, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1328 sqft
Amazing Rental - 3BR, 2.5BA end unit, 2 level townhouse with one assigned parking space in sought after Blakelee in Oakton. Fresh Paint! Foyer will lead you to sophisticated living areas.

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3080 White Birch Ct
3080 White Birch Court, Oakton, VA
3080 White Birch Ct Available 06/15/20 4BR Townhome walking distance to Vienna Metro! - FRESHLY PAINTED*One of the largest townhomes in this community with over 2,300 livable square footage! Walk to the Vienna metro in less than 10 minutes!

1 of 54

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3166 Borge Street
3166 Borge Street, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,297
1737 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Town Home For Rent in Top Rated Oakton, VA! - Spacious 3 Level Town Home in Oakton, VA. This 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2941 Paddock Wood Ct
2941 Paddock Wood Court, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2043 sqft
Beautiful town home located right beside Chain Bridge Road! (RT 123), Minutes From 66 & Oakton High School! This town home has 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths & 2 Half Bath. Washer and Dryer are included in the home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
10221 VALENTINO DRIVE
10221 Valentino Drive, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1340 sqft
TERRIFIC TOP FLOOR 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH CONDO WITH A FANTASTIC OPEN FLOOR PLAN IN OAKTON. FANTASTIC COMMUTER LOCATION WITH METRO CONNECTOR BUS STOP AT END OF THE BLOCK. VERY NEAR VIENNA METRO. SUNROOM OFF THE LIVING ROOM.

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2235 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE
2235 Abbotsford Drive, Oakton, VA
Welcome Home! You can't find a better rental for the price. Homeowner has lovely done so many extensive renovations you can't list them all. New Roof, Shutters, Gutters and Exterior Paint. New Interior and Exterior Doors, Windows and Insulation.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
10345 EMERALD ROCK DRIVE
10345 Emerald Rock Drive, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1982 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ALL BRICK 3 LVL FINISHED END UNIT TOWN HOME. ****NEWER HARDWOOD FLRS 3 LVL THRU-OUT**** GRANITE IN KITCHEN***NEWLY RENOVATED KITCHEN INCLUDED OAK CABINET & OVEN& MICROWAVE , WASHER & DRYER, DISHWASHER , REFRIGERATOR.

1 of 62

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3100 WATERLOO LANE
3100 Waterloo Lane, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1568 sqft
Move by mid July. Luxury TH w/ 2 car garage. Walk to Vienna Metro Station & County community center. Fully upgraded gourmet kitchen w/ granite counter top. Hard wood floors though out but bed rooms. Large living room and dining area.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
9966 CYRANDALL DRIVE
9966 Cryandall Drive, Oakton, VA
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED TWO CAR GARAGE TOWNHOUSE IN PRIME LOCATION NEAR METRO**3 LEVEL BUMP-OUT FOR EXTRA SPACE/DEN IN BASEMENT, SUNROOM IN MAIN & HUGE MASTER SUITE**UPGRADED FEATURES THROUGH OUT-REFINISHED HARDWOOD, CUSTOM PAINT,QUARTZ ISLAND TOP,

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3064 WINTER PINE COURT
3064 Winter Pine Court, Oakton, VA
WALK TO VIENNA METRO! Well maintained TH with beautiful brick front and spacious floor plan. 3 finished levels with level walk out to deck and private wooded parkland. Walking distance to Metro Station, shopping, post office.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2566 GLENGYLE DRIVE
2566 Glengyle Drive, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1132 sqft
***THIS TOWNHOME WILL KNOCK YOU OUT*** EVERYTHING HAS BEEN UPGRADED*** CERAMIC TILE*** WASHER&DRYER***NEUTRAL COLOR THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE***PULL DOWN ATTIC STAIRS FOR EXTRA STORAGE***BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED COURTYARD*** PERFECT 10*** THIS PLACE IS

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
9604 BEL GLADE STREET
9604 Bel Glade Street, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1232 sqft
Available for Immediate Occupancy.Classic Rambler Near Vienna Metro in very good condition. Located on a quiet cul de sac. Main Level includes Living Room with fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen, 3-Beds, and 1-Full Bath.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE
2992 Rittenhouse Circle, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1418 sqft
Close to Vienna/Fairfax GMU, Town of Vienna, Mosaic District, parks and easy access to I-66 . Commuter Dream Spot. This beautiful townhouse located at the Lofts at Metro West features open an floor plan, high ceiling and gleaming hardwood floors.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
9650 PULLMAN PLACE
9650 Pullman Place, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1839 sqft
Gorgeous TH features comfort and convenience. HWFloor throughout 2 levels. Open floor at Main Lvl includes Bump-out Living & Dining RM, Gourmet Kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertop.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2975 CASHEL LANE
2975 Cashel Lane, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1880 sqft
Great Location! Close proximity to 66, 50, and Beltway. Walkout basement with fenced in yard. New flooring in kitchen. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Full bath in the basement.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
9613 MASTERWORKS DRIVE
9613 Masterworks Drive, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1530 sqft
BRIGHT & SPACIOUS END UNIT, in COUNTRY CREEK, 2 BLOCKS FROM VIENNA METRO, next to NOTTOWAY PARK. New hardwood floors in living and dining rooms. Kitchen with double oven stove, granite counters. Master BR with walkin closet, whirlpool jacuzzi tub.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9907 Corsica Street
9907 Corsica Street, Oakton, VA
Spacious Contemporary Split-Level with 2 Car Garage - This elegant and unique 3-level split level home on a tranquil cul-de-sac backing to wooded parkland, walking distance to Flint Hill Elementary and Madison High School * Flawless hardwood floors

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
10215 HUNTER VALLEY ROAD
10215 E Hunter Valley Rd, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1960 sqft
MAIN LEVEL LIVING IN THIS UPDATED 2-LEVEL RAMBLER w. UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN, OPEN DINING AND LIVING ROOM W. WOOD FIREPLACE. IN THE HEART OF MAJESTIC HUNT COUNTRY MINUTES FROM TYSONS, RESTON, DC.
Results within 1 mile of Oakton
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1290 sqft
Located near the I-66 and Lanier Middle School, within yards of Churchill Mews and Copperfield Square. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and are fully carpeted. Residents have access to a volleyball court and a pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Cavalier Court
11100 Cavalier Ct, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1250 sqft
Close to I-66 and Fair Oaks Mall, these homes feature plush carpeting, private balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a playground.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
158 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,155
1290 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2927 ESPANA COURT
2927 Espana Court, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2002 sqft
Three Level Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Full Bathrooms In A Terrific Location,Minutes To Two Metro Stations (Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro), Moasic & PanAm Shopping Center, I66 & 495.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10300 Saddleview Ct.
10300 Saddle View Court, Wolf Trap, VA
10300 Saddleview Ct.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Vienna
1 Unit Available
705 TAPAWINGO ROAD SW
705 Tapawingo Road Southwest, Vienna, VA
LOCATION - LOCATION! Located in the sought after town of Vienna and 1 mile from the Vienna metro, this cozy 4 bedroom 2 bathroom rambler has all the space you need! LARGE and spectacular fenced in yard, deck, cozy fireplace, finished basement,

June 2020 Oakton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Oakton Rent Report. Oakton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oakton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Oakton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Oakton Rent Report. Oakton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oakton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Oakton rents declined significantly over the past month

Oakton rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Oakton stand at $1,927 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,226 for a two-bedroom. Oakton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Oakton over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Oakton

    As rents have fallen moderately in Oakton, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Oakton is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Virginia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Virginia Beach and 0.6% in Norfolk.
    • Oakton's median two-bedroom rent of $2,226 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% decline in Oakton.
    • While rents in Oakton fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Chicago (+0.8%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Oakton than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Oakton is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 BedroomsOakton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOakton 3 BedroomsOakton Apartments under $1,600Oakton Apartments under $1,800
    Oakton Apartments with BalconyOakton Apartments with GarageOakton Apartments with GymOakton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOakton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOakton Apartments with Parking
    Oakton Apartments with PoolOakton Apartments with Washer-DryerOakton Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakton Pet Friendly PlacesOakton Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
    Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD
    Bailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Marymount UniversityAmerican University
    Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
    George Washington University