Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:50 PM

123 Apartments for rent in Oakton, VA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Oakton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
30 Units Available
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1058 sqft
Live effortlessly with the spacious comfort and 24-hour maintenance. Just steps from the Oak Marr Rec Center, you can enjoy convenient access to an indoor pool, fitness classes and a driving range with par-3 course.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
10303 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE
10303 Appalachian Circle, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM, 1 FULL BATH CONDO w/ FIREPLACE. WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. CUSTOM SHADES ON ALL WINDOWS. FULLY RENOVATED KITCHEN & BATH & NEW CARPET. 1 MINUTE TO 66, 2 MILES TO VIENNA METRO. SWIMMING POOL, FITNESS CENTER INCLUDED.

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
9480 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD
9480 Virginia Center Boulevard, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1032 sqft
Bright & quiet top level 2BR/2BA w/ Loft & Large pkg space G2-114 for 2-3 cars across from Vienna Metro station. Largest model in Acadia! New A/C, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Hardwood floors. Tiles in baths. Corian counters. Gas cooking.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE
2992 Rittenhouse Circle, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1418 sqft
Close to Vienna/Fairfax GMU, Town of Vienna, Mosaic District, parks and easy access to I-66 . Commuter Dream Spot. This beautiful townhouse located at the Lofts at Metro West features open an floor plan, high ceiling and gleaming hardwood floors.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
2970 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD OAKTON, VA 21224 RD #G
2970 Chain Bridge Road, Oakton, VA
Studio
$2,340
Professional space in the heart of downtown Oakton, Virginia.

1 of 25

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
9521 BASTILLE STREET
9521 Bastille Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1506 sqft
$2450 / 2br - 1506ft2 - 2 BR/2BA + Den Luxury Condo 0.3 mi Vienna Metro Station (Fairfax, VA) (MetroWest)Located in Fairfax County and central to the DC area, is a luxurious 2 bedroom/2 bath +den condo only 0.3 miles from Vienna Metro.
Results within 1 mile of Oakton
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
$
21 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,588
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1096 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
5 Units Available
Cavalier Court
11100 Cavalier Ct, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1250 sqft
Close to I-66 and Fair Oaks Mall, these homes feature plush carpeting, private balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a playground.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
26 Units Available
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1290 sqft
Located near the I-66 and Lanier Middle School, within yards of Churchill Mews and Copperfield Square. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and are fully carpeted. Residents have access to a volleyball court and a pool.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
158 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,775
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1091 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2927 ESPANA COURT
2927 Espana Court, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2002 sqft
Three Level Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Full Bathrooms In A Terrific Location,Minutes To Two Metro Stations (Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro), Moasic & PanAm Shopping Center, I66 & 495.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
11345 ARISTOTLE DR #6-410
11345 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1104 sqft
MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!! Hardwood all thru main including bedrooms, gourmet kitchen with S/S appliances, 42" maple cabinets, expansive granite countertop and breakfast bar.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
11325 ARISTOTLE DR #5-101
11325 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Beautiful updated condo boasts: two large bedrooms + Den, Brazilian Tiger hardwood floors throughout entire 2 level condo, recess lighting throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, new quartz counter-tops, updated baths, garage
Results within 5 miles of Oakton
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
$
North Central
38 Units Available
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
19 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,561
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1134 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
32 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,532
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
$
79 Units Available
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1177 sqft
Welcome to the highly anticipated Lincoln at Wiehle Station a new community of luxury apartments for rent in Reston, VA. Expect to be impressed by all that Reston area's newest apartment community will offer.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
$
38 Units Available
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1022 sqft
Newly renovated resort-style apartments featuring private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and modern kitchen appliances. On-site amenities include picnic area, car wash, clubhouse, tennis courts and swimming pool. Located near the Vienna Metro.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
Idylwood
7 Units Available
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,748
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,444
1078 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
45 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1351 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Tysons West
51 Units Available
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,607
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,704
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,872
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Tysons West
35 Units Available
The Ascent
8421 Broad St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,599
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,704
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1052 sqft
Right opposite the Spring Hill metro station, the modern community features valet service, a fire pit for barbecues and grills, and a media room, among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
Merrifield
52 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,663
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
North Central
63 Units Available
Avalon Tysons Corner
1569 Onyx Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1232 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments that feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters in the kitchen. The community has a pet spa, a modern fitness center with yoga and spinning, and a swimming pool under the sun.
City Guide for Oakton, VA

George Washington himself lived and worked in Oakton, so you'll be happy here. Trust us, we can not tell a lie, either.

Ready to escape the crowds of DC? Pack your bags and head east to Oakton, where the grass is green, the houses are big, and the yards are even bigger. Oakton is a place where people enjoy the good life, making the 30 minute commute to the capital when they need to work. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Oakton, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Oakton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

