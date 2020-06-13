Apartment List
VA
oakton
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

255 Apartments for rent in Oakton, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
30 Units Available
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1058 sqft
Live effortlessly with the spacious comfort and 24-hour maintenance. Just steps from the Oak Marr Rec Center, you can enjoy convenient access to an indoor pool, fitness classes and a driving range with par-3 course.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with recent updates. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Very close to Vienna Metro station. Close to I-66. Within minutes of Shiloh Street Park.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
9977 CAPPERTON DRIVE
9977 Capperton Drive, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1328 sqft
Amazing Rental - 3BR, 2.5BA end unit, 2 level townhouse with one assigned parking space in sought after Blakelee in Oakton. Fresh Paint! Foyer will lead you to sophisticated living areas.

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3080 White Birch Ct
3080 White Birch Court, Oakton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1540 sqft
3080 White Birch Ct Available 06/15/20 4BR Townhome walking distance to Vienna Metro! - FRESHLY PAINTED*One of the largest townhomes in this community with over 2,300 livable square footage! Walk to the Vienna metro in less than 10 minutes!

1 of 54

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3166 Borge Street
3166 Borge Street, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,297
1737 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Town Home For Rent in Top Rated Oakton, VA! - Spacious 3 Level Town Home in Oakton, VA. This 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
9728 KINGSBRIDGE DR #304
9728 Kingsbridge Drive, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Light Filled, Top floor condo. Washer/Drier in the unit. Minutes from Rt. 66/50 and 1.6 miles Vienna Metro. Updated Kitchen Cabinets, French doors, Granite counters, NEW appliances, NEW Wall to Wall Carpeting. NEW paint.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2235 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE
2235 Abbotsford Drive, Oakton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
2267 sqft
Welcome Home! You can't find a better rental for the price. Homeowner has lovely done so many extensive renovations you can't list them all. New Roof, Shutters, Gutters and Exterior Paint. New Interior and Exterior Doors, Windows and Insulation.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
10345 EMERALD ROCK DRIVE
10345 Emerald Rock Drive, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1982 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ALL BRICK 3 LVL FINISHED END UNIT TOWN HOME. ****NEWER HARDWOOD FLRS 3 LVL THRU-OUT**** GRANITE IN KITCHEN***NEWLY RENOVATED KITCHEN INCLUDED OAK CABINET & OVEN& MICROWAVE , WASHER & DRYER, DISHWASHER , REFRIGERATOR.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3064 WINTER PINE COURT
3064 Winter Pine Court, Oakton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2190 sqft
WALK TO VIENNA METRO! Well maintained TH with beautiful brick front and spacious floor plan. 3 finished levels with level walk out to deck and private wooded parkland. Walking distance to Metro Station, shopping, post office.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3117 BUCCANEER CT #102
3117 Buccaneer Court, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
LOOK NO FURTHER! WELCOME TO THIS SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH HOME, IN A FANTASTIC LOCATION! OPEN FLOOR PLAN. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
9613 MASTERWORKS DRIVE
9613 Masterworks Drive, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1530 sqft
BRIGHT & SPACIOUS END UNIT, in COUNTRY CREEK, 2 BLOCKS FROM VIENNA METRO, next to NOTTOWAY PARK. New hardwood floors in living and dining rooms. Kitchen with double oven stove, granite counters. Master BR with walkin closet, whirlpool jacuzzi tub.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2931 DEER HOLLOW WAY
2931 Deer Hollow Way, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location and steps away from Vienna metro. Bright and sunny 2 bed / 2 bath.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9907 Corsica Street
9907 Corsica Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1581 sqft
Spacious Contemporary Split-Level with 2 Car Garage - This elegant and unique 3-level split level home on a tranquil cul-de-sac backing to wooded parkland, walking distance to Flint Hill Elementary and Madison High School * Flawless hardwood floors

1 of 25

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
9521 BASTILLE STREET
9521 Bastille Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1506 sqft
$2450 / 2br - 1506ft2 - 2 BR/2BA + Den Luxury Condo 0.3 mi Vienna Metro Station (Fairfax, VA) (MetroWest)Located in Fairfax County and central to the DC area, is a luxurious 2 bedroom/2 bath +den condo only 0.3 miles from Vienna Metro.
Results within 1 mile of Oakton
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
$
20 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,588
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1096 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
5 Units Available
Cavalier Court
11100 Cavalier Ct, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1250 sqft
Close to I-66 and Fair Oaks Mall, these homes feature plush carpeting, private balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a playground.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1290 sqft
Located near the I-66 and Lanier Middle School, within yards of Churchill Mews and Copperfield Square. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and are fully carpeted. Residents have access to a volleyball court and a pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Vienna
12 Units Available
Vienna Park
212 Cedar Ln SE, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by I-66 and Route 29. Luxury homes include a patio or terrace, in-room laundry facilities and modern kitchen appliances. Community features a business center, open parking and a pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Layton Hall Apartments
10320 Layton Hall Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community in a park-like setting, with free parking and playground. Units feature ceramic tiled bathtubs, garbage disposal and large closets. Conveniently located for commuters close to I-66 and the Vienna Metro.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
11430 ABNER AVENUE
11430 Abner Avenue, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1600 sqft
Vacant and Easy to Show! Beautiful, Bright and Spacious. This luxury 3 level brick front townhome is in the desirable area of Fairfax (Fairfax Corner). Extremely well maintained.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3615 DEVILWOOD COURT
3615 Devilwood Court, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2051 sqft
Exquisite brick traditional colonial tucked inside one of Fairfax~s most quaint neighborhoods offering both privacy and convenience to downtown.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2927 ESPANA COURT
2927 Espana Court, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2002 sqft
Three Level Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Full Bathrooms In A Terrific Location,Minutes To Two Metro Stations (Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro), Moasic & PanAm Shopping Center, I66 & 495.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10300 Saddleview Ct.
10300 Saddle View Court, Wolf Trap, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2355 sqft
10300 Saddleview Ct.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Vienna
1 Unit Available
705 TAPAWINGO ROAD SW
705 Tapawingo Road Southwest, Vienna, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1570 sqft
LOCATION - LOCATION! Located in the sought after town of Vienna and 1 mile from the Vienna metro, this cozy 4 bedroom 2 bathroom rambler has all the space you need! LARGE and spectacular fenced in yard, deck, cozy fireplace, finished basement,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Oakton, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Oakton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

