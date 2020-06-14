Apartment List
/
VA
/
oakton
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

160 Apartments for rent in Oakton, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oakton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
16 Units Available
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with recent updates. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Very close to Vienna Metro station. Close to I-66. Within minutes of Shiloh Street Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
30 Units Available
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1058 sqft
Live effortlessly with the spacious comfort and 24-hour maintenance. Just steps from the Oak Marr Rec Center, you can enjoy convenient access to an indoor pool, fitness classes and a driving range with par-3 course.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
9718 Kingsbridge drive 202
9718 Kingsbridge Drive, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
906 sqft
Unit 202 Available 09/01/20 9718 Kingsbridge Drive - Property Id: 74388 Beautiful swimming pool facing condo. Quite and facing pool and trees. Zero traffic noise. Free parking right in front of the bldg.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2941 Paddock Wood Ct
2941 Paddock Wood Court, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2043 sqft
Beautiful town home located right beside Chain Bridge Road! (RT 123), Minutes From 66 & Oakton High School! This town home has 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths & 2 Half Bath. Washer and Dryer are included in the home.

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
9480 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD
9480 Virginia Center Boulevard, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1032 sqft
Bright & quiet top level 2BR/2BA w/ Loft & Large pkg space G2-114 for 2-3 cars across from Vienna Metro station. Largest model in Acadia! New A/C, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Hardwood floors. Tiles in baths. Corian counters. Gas cooking.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
10345 EMERALD ROCK DRIVE
10345 Emerald Rock Drive, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1982 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ALL BRICK 3 LVL FINISHED END UNIT TOWN HOME. ****NEWER HARDWOOD FLRS 3 LVL THRU-OUT**** GRANITE IN KITCHEN***NEWLY RENOVATED KITCHEN INCLUDED OAK CABINET & OVEN& MICROWAVE , WASHER & DRYER, DISHWASHER , REFRIGERATOR.

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
3100 WATERLOO LANE
3100 Waterloo Lane, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1568 sqft
Move by mid July. Luxury TH w/ 2 car garage. Walk to Vienna Metro Station & County community center. Fully upgraded gourmet kitchen w/ granite counter top. Hard wood floors though out but bed rooms. Large living room and dining area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
2765 CENTERBORO DRIVE
2765 Centerboro Dr, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1082 sqft
Bright and cheerful unit in fantastic area--Walk to Metro rail. Two level unit with street level entrances from Centerboro or courtyard.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
10212 BUSHMAN DRIVE
10212 Bushman Drive, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1136 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 Bath condo in Oakton. Newly modeled kitchen with granite countertop and shaker-style cabinetry. Wood flooring throughout the unit. Eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, Separate MBR and MBA.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE
2992 Rittenhouse Circle, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1418 sqft
Close to Vienna/Fairfax GMU, Town of Vienna, Mosaic District, parks and easy access to I-66 . Commuter Dream Spot. This beautiful townhouse located at the Lofts at Metro West features open an floor plan, high ceiling and gleaming hardwood floors.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
9613 MASTERWORKS DRIVE
9613 Masterworks Drive, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1530 sqft
BRIGHT & SPACIOUS END UNIT, in COUNTRY CREEK, 2 BLOCKS FROM VIENNA METRO, next to NOTTOWAY PARK. New hardwood floors in living and dining rooms. Kitchen with double oven stove, granite counters. Master BR with walkin closet, whirlpool jacuzzi tub.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9907 Corsica Street
9907 Corsica Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1581 sqft
Spacious Contemporary Split-Level with 2 Car Garage - This elegant and unique 3-level split level home on a tranquil cul-de-sac backing to wooded parkland, walking distance to Flint Hill Elementary and Madison High School * Flawless hardwood floors
Results within 1 mile of Oakton
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
$
21 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,588
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1096 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Layton Hall Apartments
10320 Layton Hall Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community in a park-like setting, with free parking and playground. Units feature ceramic tiled bathtubs, garbage disposal and large closets. Conveniently located for commuters close to I-66 and the Vienna Metro.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
158 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,775
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1091 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
10167 MOSBY WOODS DRIVE
10167 Mosby Wood Drive, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
984 sqft
Great spacious & private 2 BR/1 BA unit in Fairfax City conveniently located close to Vienna Metro and public transportation. Rent includes all utilities except electric. Laundry in building basement. Great amenities.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
4105 HAZELWOOD COURT
4105 Hazelwood Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1704 sqft
Completely remodeled beautiful townhouse, upgraded kitchen/bathrooms, big kitchen island with wine refrigerator, stainless appliances, granite tops, beautiful tiles in kitchen/bathrooms, upgraded fixtures; recess lights, hardwood floors in all 3

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
11430 ABNER AVENUE
11430 Abner Avenue, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1600 sqft
Vacant and Easy to Show! Beautiful, Bright and Spacious. This luxury 3 level brick front townhome is in the desirable area of Fairfax (Fairfax Corner). Extremely well maintained.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2927 ESPANA COURT
2927 Espana Court, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2002 sqft
Three Level Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Full Bathrooms In A Terrific Location,Minutes To Two Metro Stations (Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro), Moasic & PanAm Shopping Center, I66 & 495.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
3424 BROOKWOOD DRIVE
3424 Brookwood Drive, Fairfax, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,250
2998 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. This 6 bedroom 3.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE
2957 Thompson Park Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1980 sqft
*Photos are from 2019 before current tenant**Showings will begin June 1st, 2020**Lock box will be placed on property June 1st, 2020**When showing, please follow CDC guidelines**Application fee is $50 per adult*Beautiful townhouse, close proximity to

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Vienna
1 Unit Available
113 KINGSLEY ROAD SW
113 Kingsley Road Southwest, Vienna, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1811 sqft
Sunny and bright all brick home. Updated baths and kitchen with built-in breakfast table. Hardwood floors on both levels. Fireplace in family room. Enjoy the beautiful backyard from the deck. Next to Vienna Woods Swim and Tennis club.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Mantua
1 Unit Available
3222 BROOKINGS COURT
3222 Brookings Court, Mantua, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2377 sqft
This charming home is graciously appointed, traditional colonial with 4BR, 2 1/2 BA, Kitchen adjacent to family room with stone fireplace and hardwood floors. Living room, dining room and all 4 bedrooms have hardwood floors also.

1 of 48

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
9271 Bailey Lane
9271 Bailey Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1923 sqft
Stonehurst: Gorgeous 3 level brick townhome located off of Rte 50 - Enjoy stylish updates and exceptional convenience with this updated townhome near Fairfax Circle and the Vienna Metro.
City Guide for Oakton, VA

George Washington himself lived and worked in Oakton, so you'll be happy here. Trust us, we can not tell a lie, either.

Ready to escape the crowds of DC? Pack your bags and head east to Oakton, where the grass is green, the houses are big, and the yards are even bigger. Oakton is a place where people enjoy the good life, making the 30 minute commute to the capital when they need to work. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Oakton, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oakton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Oakton 1 BedroomsOakton 2 BedroomsOakton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOakton 3 BedroomsOakton Apartments under $1,600Oakton Apartments under $1,800
Oakton Apartments with BalconyOakton Apartments with GarageOakton Apartments with GymOakton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOakton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOakton Apartments with Parking
Oakton Apartments with PoolOakton Apartments with Washer-DryerOakton Dog Friendly ApartmentsOakton Pet Friendly PlacesOakton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University