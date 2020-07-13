150 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Oakton, VA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
18 Units Available
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1220 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with recent updates. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Very close to Vienna Metro station. Close to I-66. Within minutes of Shiloh Street Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
24 Units Available
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,632
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1058 sqft
Live effortlessly with the spacious comfort and 24-hour maintenance. Just steps from the Oak Marr Rec Center, you can enjoy convenient access to an indoor pool, fitness classes and a driving range with par-3 course.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2984 Borge St
2984 Borge Street, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1718 sqft
2984 Borge St Available 08/04/20 Incredible Location! Spacious 3BR townhouse on cul-de-sac*Close to Vienna Metro! - Incredible Location! Spacious 3BR townhouse on cul-de-sac*Close to Vienna Metro*Walking distance to shopping*Metrobus & Fairfax

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3176 BORGE STREET
3176 Borge Street, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1949 sqft
Spacious 3 Be 2.5.5 Ba 3 Lvl TH in Oakton! Open Floor Plan w/ Bay Window. Huge kitchen with LOTS of cabinets. HARDWOOD floors in main level. Master bedroom Suite w/ recently upgraded Bathroom. Fireplace with Electric insert.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2905 BLEEKER STREET
2905 Bleeker Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1441 sqft
** Gorgeous 2 bedroom + Den/2 bath condominium** 1 BLOCK TO VIENNA METRO! Sunny 2nd level home + balcony. Gourmet chef's kitchen w/ 42" maple cabinets, tile backsplash, granite counters, pantry & S/S appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3175 SUMMIT SQUARE DRIVE
3175 Summit Square Drive, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Vienna Metro, George Mason University(GMU), Fairfax downtown, and Tysons. Bamboo floors, granite counters in kitchen & bath, wood burning fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
10303 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE
10303 Appalachian Circle, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CHARMING 1 Bedroom 1 bath condo with FIREPLACE, washer and dryer in unit. Remodeled bath and kitchen with Granite counters. Open floor plan located in desirable Four Winds At Oakton with easy access to Metro and major highways.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2904 OAKTON CREST PLACE
2904 Oakton Crest Place, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2112 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION *WALK TO OAKTON HIGH SCHOOL* 1 MILE TO VIENNA METRO*THIS 3 BR 3.5 BATHROOM 2 CAR GARAGE IS SUPER SPACIOUS * UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEW APPL.

1 of 74

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
9480 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD
9480 Virginia Center Boulevard, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1032 sqft
Bright & quiet top level 2BR/2BA w/ Loft & Large pkg space G2-114 for 2-3 cars across from Vienna Metro station. Largest model in Acadia! New A/C, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Hardwood floors. Tiles in baths. Corian counters. Gas cooking.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
9712 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE
9712 Kingsbridge Drive, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
674 sqft
PRICE IMPROVED! GREAT LOCATION & SPACIOUS - 1BR, 1BA just Minutes to VIENNA METRO!*** Neutral PAINT & Nicely CARPETED !*** Large Owner's Bedroom! ! ***Separate Laundry Room w/WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT!!*** Parking Included*** CEILING FANS in Living

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
10221 VALENTINO DRIVE
10221 Valentino Drive, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1340 sqft
TERRIFIC TOP FLOOR 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH CONDO WITH A FANTASTIC OPEN FLOOR PLAN IN OAKTON. FANTASTIC COMMUTER LOCATION WITH METRO CONNECTOR BUS STOP AT END OF THE BLOCK. VERY NEAR VIENNA METRO. SUNROOM OFF THE LIVING ROOM.

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2935 WATERFORD COURT
2935 Waterford Court, Oakton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2200 sqft
Multiple applications have been received. Landlord will review on Tuesday. Welcome to this brick townhouse in the Waterford neighborhood of Vienna. With 2,200 sq. ft.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,448
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1290 sqft
Located near the I-66 and Lanier Middle School, within yards of Churchill Mews and Copperfield Square. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and are fully carpeted. Residents have access to a volleyball court and a pool.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
17 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,534
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1094 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Vienna
Vienna Park
212 Cedar Ln SE, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by I-66 and Route 29. Luxury homes include a patio or terrace, in-room laundry facilities and modern kitchen appliances. Community features a business center, open parking and a pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Layton Hall Apartments
10320 Layton Hall Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community in a park-like setting, with free parking and playground. Units feature ceramic tiled bathtubs, garbage disposal and large closets. Conveniently located for commuters close to I-66 and the Vienna Metro.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
137 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,800
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1091 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3030 TALKING ROCK DR
3030 Talking Rock Drive, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming 3 bed 1.5 bath townhouse in conveniently located Covington! Hardwood floors on main level gleam. Open floor plan with bright white kitchen and dining room with a sliding door lead to the fenced-in backyard with a patio and shed.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1907 RAMSTEAD LANE
1907 Ramstead Lane, Reston, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
1624 sqft
What a great home to rent for a year...or 3! This contemporary home, located in the Sunrise Valley school cluster, has so much to offer.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
10167 MOSBY WOODS DRIVE
10167 Mosby Wood Drive, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
984 sqft
Great spacious & private 2 BR/1 BA unit in Fairfax City conveniently located close to Vienna Metro and public transportation. Rent includes all utilities except electric. Laundry in building basement. Great amenities.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
10902 HOWLAND DR
10902 Howland Drive, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
TOTALLY CHIC RESTON RETREAT!! Tucked into the woods overlooking a ravine and on a cul-de-sac! A very comfortable home. Gleaming Hardwoods on Main Level. Expansive Walk-out Lower Level Gives Access to Huge Backyard & Stunning Wooded Views.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
77 Units Available
Tysons Central 7
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,049
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1225 sqft
Thoughtfully designed, beautifully crafted, welcome to Rise and Bolden.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
31 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
28 Units Available
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1160 sqft
Located in a serene, wooded setting within walking distance of Town Center. Apartments feature spacious floor plans, updated features, lots of natural light and big closets. Community is just a short drive from D.C.

Oakton rents decline sharply over the past month

Oakton rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Oakton stand at $1,907 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,203 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Oakton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the DC Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Oakton over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 7.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,891, while one-bedrooms go for $1,637.
    • Frederick is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,616, while one-bedrooms go for $1,399.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,563; rents went down 0.7% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,393; rents fell 0.5% over the past month and 3.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Oakton

    As rents have fallen moderately in Oakton, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Oakton is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Virginia have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.5% in Virginia Beach and 0.5% in Norfolk.
    • Oakton's median two-bedroom rent of $2,203 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Oakton fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Boston (-1.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Oakton than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Oakton is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,350
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Arlington
    $1,820
    $2,110
    -1%
    -1.3%
    Alexandria
    $1,620
    $1,870
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Silver Spring
    $1,510
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,680
    $1,940
    -1.4%
    -0.9%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    -7.5%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,620
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Rockville
    $1,720
    $1,990
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Bethesda
    $2,070
    $2,390
    -0.5%
    -3.7%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,820
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Reston
    $1,630
    $1,880
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Bowie
    $2,180
    $2,510
    1.4%
    2%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.2%
    -2.3%
    Leesburg
    $1,780
    $2,050
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    0
    -1.6%
    Oakton
    $1,910
    $2,200
    -1%
    -0.7%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0.1%
    4.8%
    College Park
    $1,590
    $1,840
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,630
    0.4%
    -0.1%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.1%
    -3.1%
    Herndon
    $1,940
    $2,240
    -1.6%
    -2.8%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0
    1.4%
    Fairfax
    $1,900
    $2,200
    -1.5%
    -3.9%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0
    -0.7%
    Hyattsville
    $1,330
    $1,530
    0.4%
    -0.8%
    Falls Church
    $1,500
    $1,730
    -0.3%
    -2.1%
    Temple Hills
    $1,340
    $1,550
    0.5%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

