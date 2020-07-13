301 Apartments for rent in Oakton, VA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
18 Units Available
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1220 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with recent updates. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Very close to Vienna Metro station. Close to I-66. Within minutes of Shiloh Street Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
24 Units Available
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,632
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1058 sqft
Live effortlessly with the spacious comfort and 24-hour maintenance. Just steps from the Oak Marr Rec Center, you can enjoy convenient access to an indoor pool, fitness classes and a driving range with par-3 course.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2905 BLEEKER STREET
2905 Bleeker Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1441 sqft
** Gorgeous 2 bedroom + Den/2 bath condominium** 1 BLOCK TO VIENNA METRO! Sunny 2nd level home + balcony. Gourmet chef's kitchen w/ 42" maple cabinets, tile backsplash, granite counters, pantry & S/S appliances.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
10202 GARRETT ST
10202 Garrett Street, Oakton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great location adjacent to Kemper Park. Very private with large backyard. Minutes to town of Vienna, Vienna Metro station and Route 66.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
9416 COLONADE DR
9416 Colonade Drive, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Sun filled brick front 3 BE 3.5 BA end unit town-home. Two car garage with two additional driveway parking spaces. Renovated upscale kitchen with granite counter tops, s/s appliances, island open to family room.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3117 BUCCANEER CT #102
3117 Buccaneer Court, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
LOOK NO FURTHER! WELCOME TO THIS SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH HOME, IN A FANTASTIC LOCATION! OPEN FLOOR PLAN. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3175 SUMMIT SQUARE DRIVE
3175 Summit Square Drive, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Vienna Metro, George Mason University(GMU), Fairfax downtown, and Tysons. Bamboo floors, granite counters in kitchen & bath, wood burning fireplace.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2951 WATERFORD COURT
2951 Waterford Court, Oakton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,690
1496 sqft
*BEAUTIFUL 3 LVL BRICK TH*4 BEDROOMS & 3.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2974 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE
2974 Rittenhouse Cir, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1418 sqft
Beautiful Tri-Level Townhome located in The Lofts at Metro West featuring a one-car garage, open floor plan, high ceilings, gleaming wood floors, fully equipped kitchen with island, large Owner Suite with walk-in closets and double vanity, washer,

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
9490 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD
9490 Virginia Center Boulevard, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1082 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Upscale 2BR, 2BA condo in a gated community at Vienna Metro.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2904 OAKTON CREST PLACE
2904 Oakton Crest Place, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2112 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION *WALK TO OAKTON HIGH SCHOOL* 1 MILE TO VIENNA METRO*THIS 3 BR 3.5 BATHROOM 2 CAR GARAGE IS SUPER SPACIOUS * UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEW APPL.

1 of 71

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
9965 CYRANDALL DR
9965 Cryandall Drive, Oakton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
THIS IS A "SHOW STOPPER". HUGE BRICK FRONT END-UNIT 2-CAR GARAGE TOWNHOME, ONLY 1.5 MILES FROM THE VIENNA METRO. WALK INTO GORGEOUS HARDWOODS ON THE MAIN LEVEL & BRAND NEW UPGRADED CARPET THROUGH-OUT THE REST OF THE HOUSE.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
9712 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE
9712 Kingsbridge Drive, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
674 sqft
PRICE IMPROVED! GREAT LOCATION & SPACIOUS - 1BR, 1BA just Minutes to VIENNA METRO!*** Neutral PAINT & Nicely CARPETED !*** Large Owner's Bedroom! ! ***Separate Laundry Room w/WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT!!*** Parking Included*** CEILING FANS in Living

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9907 Corsica Street
9907 Corsica Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1581 sqft
Spacious Contemporary Split-Level with 2 Car Garage - This elegant and unique 3-level split level home on a tranquil cul-de-sac backing to wooded parkland, walking distance to Flint Hill Elementary and Madison High School * Flawless hardwood floors

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2970 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD OAKTON, VA 21224 RD #G
2970 Chain Bridge Road, Oakton, VA
Studio
$2,340
Professional space in the heart of downtown Oakton, Virginia.

1 of 25

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
9521 BASTILLE STREET
9521 Bastille Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1506 sqft
$2450 / 2br - 1506ft2 - 2 BR/2BA + Den Luxury Condo 0.3 mi Vienna Metro Station (Fairfax, VA) (MetroWest)Located in Fairfax County and central to the DC area, is a luxurious 2 bedroom/2 bath +den condo only 0.3 miles from Vienna Metro.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
9718 KINGSBRIDGE DRIVE
9718 Kingsbridge Drive, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
894 sqft
Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath condo! This condo has been completely remodeled- new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets, renovated bathroom, large bedroom and living area, separate dining area, full size washer and dryer in the unit,

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2953 WATERFORD COURT
2953 Waterford Court, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2147 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Immediately * Lovely ALL BRICK End Unit TH at end of cul de sac backing to Woods! Recently Remodeled * New Carpet & Fresh Paint * Updated Kitchen & Baths * Gleaming Hardwood Floors main lev * 3 finished levels * Big

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2935 WATERFORD COURT
2935 Waterford Court, Oakton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2200 sqft
Multiple applications have been received. Landlord will review on Tuesday. Welcome to this brick townhouse in the Waterford neighborhood of Vienna. With 2,200 sq. ft.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
9502 POPLAR LEAF COURT
9502 Poplar Leaf Court, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1336 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in the heart of Fairfax! This gem is located in close proximity to local commuter routes, restaurants and shopping. The community pool is located right across the parking lot.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3005 MISSION SQUARE DRIVE
3005 Mission Square Drive, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1452 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/1! MOVE-IN READY, 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE W/ GARAGE PARKING OVER 1600 SQ FT ON THREE FINISHED LEVELS. FENCED BACKYARD HAS PATIO PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING AND STORAGE SHED. ONLY A 15 MINUTE WALK TO VIENNA METRO.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2903 BLEEKER STREET
2903 Bleeker Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1256 sqft
Luxury condo buildin 2015, upgrade Corner Unit w/Lots of Sunny & Bright, Open Floor Plan, Upgrade kitchen cabinet, Moen Integra faucet, Stainless appliances, upgrade bath floor and wall tile, frameless shower door, Luxury bath, Chorome.
Results within 1 mile of Oakton
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
17 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,534
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1094 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
14 Units Available
Vienna
Vienna Park
212 Cedar Ln SE, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by I-66 and Route 29. Luxury homes include a patio or terrace, in-room laundry facilities and modern kitchen appliances. Community features a business center, open parking and a pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Oakton, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oakton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

