Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath condo with Garage. Hardwood floors throughout. Property is located: 0.5 miles to I-95 entry. 2.5 miles to Costco. 3.1 miles to Wegmans. 3.0 miles to Virginia Medical Center. 2.0 miles to VRE Woodbridge Station. 20.0 miles to Old Town Alexandria via Rt. 1. 23 miles to Washington, D.C. via I-95 to 395. This home is perfect for commuters.