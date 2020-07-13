Apartment List
VA
/
marumsco
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 AM

167 Apartments for rent in Marumsco, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Marumsco apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
27 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,557
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct, Marumsco, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
956 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Prince William Parkway and I-95. All units have in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants also have access to parking and playground.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1740 Featherstone Road
1740 Featherstone Road, Marumsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1195 sqft
1740 Featherstone Road Available 08/03/20 GORGEOUS WOODBRIDGE TOWNHOUSE - FEATHERSTONE STATION CONDOS - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home with 1 car garage. Lower level bedroom and full bathroom.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1857 CEDAR COVE WAY
1857 Cedar Cove Way, Marumsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1593 sqft
WONDERFUL TOWN HOME / CONDO IN SECURE BUILDING IN EXCELLENT WOODBRIDGE LOCATION MOVE IN READY AND AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! NEW STOVE, NEW MICROWAVE, NEW REFRIGERATOR WITH ICE MAKER, NEW DISHWASHER, NEWER CARPET, NEUTRAL PAINT, FRESHLY STAINED DECK,

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
15919 CANADA GOOSE LOOP
15919 Canada Goose Loop, Marumsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2422 sqft
Walking distance to VRE! Close to Quantico and Fort Belvoir. This beautiful & large ( 2,200SQF) townhouse features in quiet & wonderful community.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Marumsco Hills
14236 CAROLINE ST
14236 Caroline Street, Marumsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
THIS CHARMING RAMBLER SPARKLES FROM TOP TO BOTTOM. NEW CARPET AND PAINT A YEAR AGO. 3 BR AND 1 BATH UPSTAIRS AND AN ADDITIONAL BR AN BA IN LOWER LVL. LOWER LVL ALSO HAS A BAR FOR ENTERTAINING. LARGE, FULLY FENCED BACKYARD HAS A DECK AND PATIO.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
14991 BOATERS COVE PL
14991 Boaters Cove Place, Marumsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$5,600
Water front on Occoquan Bay w/big water views. Private marina and beach privileges.

1 of 24

Last updated February 20 at 09:50pm
1 Unit Available
14702 HACKWOOD STREET
14702 Hackwood Street, Marumsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1280 sqft
Two-level townhome located minutes from Route 1, 95, and VRE. Updated kitchen, separate dining room, and spacious family room. Sliding glass door leading to maintenance free fully fenced rear yard with concrete patio.
Results within 1 mile of Marumsco
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
16 Units Available
Woodlee Terrace
12525 Gordon Blvd, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,212
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,276
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
811 sqft
Friendly apartment community situated off Route 123. Close to Potomac Mills and Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Reserve. Select apartments feature views of the Occoquan River. Fitness center and business center located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
18 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,584
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Rippon Landing
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
38 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,298
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
24 Units Available
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,512
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1105 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
44 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,556
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,616
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
$
37 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Rippon Landing
15503 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE
15503 John Diskin Circle, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1426 sqft
BEAUTIFUL END-UNIT TOWNHOME STYLE CONDO. CLOSE TO THE STONEBRIDGE CENTER (WEGMANS & REI, ETC). HOME FEATURES NEUTRAL PAINT AND CARPET, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN, UPPER LEVEL WASHER & DRYER, REAR ENTRY GARAGE, 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 1/2 BATHS.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2349 BROOKMOOR LANE
2349 Brookmoor Lane, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1446 sqft
Beautiful, well cared for home in popular Potomac Club available August 1. Hardwood floors on main level. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. 3 BR, 2.5BA and garage. Great commuter location. Close to 95 and VRE.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
485 HARBOR SIDE ST #604
485 Harbor Side Street, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1861 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, spacious Harbor View condo featuring gorgeous Occoquan River views from every window. Open and spacious main living area is ideal for entertaining. Relax in the sunroom and watch the boats go by. Separate office/den off of entryway.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
14600 FAITH CT
14600 Faith Court, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3400 sqft
GORGEOUS ALMOST NEW HOME***4 BEDROOMS***2 1/2 BATHS***GAS FIREPLACE***2 CAR GARAGE***WALK-OUT BASEMENT***SPACIOUS ROOM SIZES***FENCED IN BACKYARD***AND MUCH MORE!

1 of 20

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
15207 LANCASHIRE DRIVE
15207 Lancashire Drive, Neabsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1694 sqft
Wonderful 2 level condo in great location! 2BR, 2.5BA, wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, gas stove. Sitting room upstairs that leads to balcony plus a garage...

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
12715 LOTTE DRIVE
12715 Lotte Drive, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1314 sqft
Almost New, end unit condo back to back unit. 1 car garage, hard wood floors, SS appliances, upgraded granite, cabites and flooring. Open floor design. Tiled baths, Master Bedroom with walk in closet and seated shower.
Results within 5 miles of Marumsco
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
19 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2139 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
16 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,482
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,666
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
City Guide for Marumsco, VA

"Daddy wrestles alligators, mama works on carburetors. Her brother is a fine mediator for the president. And here she is again on the phone; just like me hates to be alone. We just like to sit at home and rip on the President. Meet Virginia, Mmmm..." (-Train, "Meet Virginia")

Marumsco, Virginia is a census-designated place, which really just means it is a populated area that isn't officially a town, city or village. On about 7.5 square miles of land, the anti-town of Marumsco is home to more than 35,000 residents. Many of these residents were actually gained in 2010 following a strange census report that decided to divide the neighboring town Woodbridge in two. The result was a tiny Woodbridge with only 4,000 residents, but a bigger Marumsco with a huge ego boost! Both the town and the anti-town are part of Prince William County. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Marumsco, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Marumsco apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

