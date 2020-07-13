167 Apartments for rent in Marumsco, VA with parking
Marumsco, Virginia is a census-designated place, which really just means it is a populated area that isn't officially a town, city or village. On about 7.5 square miles of land, the anti-town of Marumsco is home to more than 35,000 residents. Many of these residents were actually gained in 2010 following a strange census report that decided to divide the neighboring town Woodbridge in two. The result was a tiny Woodbridge with only 4,000 residents, but a bigger Marumsco with a huge ego boost! Both the town and the anti-town are part of Prince William County. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Marumsco apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.