/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:53 AM
183 Apartments for rent in Marumsco, VA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
25 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct, Marumsco, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
956 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Prince William Parkway and I-95. All units have in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants also have access to parking and playground.
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
13621 Garfield Pl Apt 104
13621 Garfield Place, Marumsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
941 sqft
GREAT CONDO IN POPULAR SUMMERHOUSE!!2 BEDROOM 2 BATH AND SUPER NICE! EXCELLENT LOCATION TO 95, COMMUTER LOTS, SHOPPING RESTAURANTS, AND MORE! CALL TODAY! IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1857 CEDAR COVE WAY
1857 Cedar Cove Way, Marumsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1593 sqft
WONDERFUL TOWN HOME / CONDO IN SECURE BUILDING IN EXCELLENT WOODBRIDGE LOCATION MOVE IN READY AND AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! NEW STOVE, NEW MICROWAVE, NEW REFRIGERATOR WITH ICE MAKER, NEW DISHWASHER, NEWER CARPET, NEUTRAL PAINT, FRESHLY STAINED DECK,
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
15919 CANADA GOOSE LOOP
15919 Canada Goose Loop, Marumsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2422 sqft
Walking distance to VRE! Close to Quantico and Fort Belvoir. This beautiful & large ( 2,200SQF) townhouse features in quiet & wonderful community.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Marumsco Hills
14236 CAROLINE ST
14236 Caroline Street, Marumsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
THIS CHARMING RAMBLER SPARKLES FROM TOP TO BOTTOM. NEW CARPET AND PAINT A YEAR AGO. 3 BR AND 1 BATH UPSTAIRS AND AN ADDITIONAL BR AN BA IN LOWER LVL. LOWER LVL ALSO HAS A BAR FOR ENTERTAINING. LARGE, FULLY FENCED BACKYARD HAS A DECK AND PATIO.
1 of 24
Last updated February 20 at 09:50pm
1 Unit Available
14702 HACKWOOD STREET
14702 Hackwood Street, Marumsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1280 sqft
Two-level townhome located minutes from Route 1, 95, and VRE. Updated kitchen, separate dining room, and spacious family room. Sliding glass door leading to maintenance free fully fenced rear yard with concrete patio.
Results within 1 mile of Marumsco
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
36 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
40 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,298
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
17 Units Available
Woodlee Terrace
12525 Gordon Blvd, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,212
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
811 sqft
Friendly apartment community situated off Route 123. Close to Potomac Mills and Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Reserve. Select apartments feature views of the Occoquan River. Fitness center and business center located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
19 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,555
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
26 Units Available
Rippon Landing
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
42 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,556
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,616
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
24 Units Available
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,437
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1105 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Rippon Landing
15503 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE
15503 John Diskin Circle, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1426 sqft
BEAUTIFUL END-UNIT TOWNHOME STYLE CONDO. CLOSE TO THE STONEBRIDGE CENTER (WEGMANS & REI, ETC). HOME FEATURES NEUTRAL PAINT AND CARPET, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN, UPPER LEVEL WASHER & DRYER, REAR ENTRY GARAGE, 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 1/2 BATHS.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2222 GREYWING STREET
2222 Greywing Street, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2866 sqft
A HOME THAT FIT'S YOUR LIFESTYLE Surrounded by tons of conveniences. Quality of life is at a level 10. Potomac Town Center is a hop, skip and jump away. Enjoy summer evenings walking, shopping and eating outdoors. Let's enter in......
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2349 BROOKMOOR LANE
2349 Brookmoor Lane, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1446 sqft
Beautiful, well cared for home in popular Potomac Club available August 1. Hardwood floors on main level. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. 3 BR, 2.5BA and garage. Great commuter location. Close to 95 and VRE.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Rippon Landing
15540 HORSESHOE LANE
15540 Horseshoe Lane, Neabsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
825 sqft
Very nice neutral 2 bedroom condo, ceramic tile in foyer, kitchen, baths & laundry. Beautiful granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances in Kitchen cherry stained cabinets in kitchen & baths.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
485 HARBOR SIDE ST #604
485 Harbor Side Street, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1861 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, spacious Harbor View condo featuring gorgeous Occoquan River views from every window. Open and spacious main living area is ideal for entertaining. Relax in the sunroom and watch the boats go by. Separate office/den off of entryway.
1 of 20
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
15207 LANCASHIRE DRIVE
15207 Lancashire Drive, Neabsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1694 sqft
Wonderful 2 level condo in great location! 2BR, 2.5BA, wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, gas stove. Sitting room upstairs that leads to balcony plus a garage...
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
12715 LOTTE DRIVE
12715 Lotte Drive, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1314 sqft
Almost New, end unit condo back to back unit. 1 car garage, hard wood floors, SS appliances, upgraded granite, cabites and flooring. Open floor design. Tiled baths, Master Bedroom with walk in closet and seated shower.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
12801 Cara Dr
12801 Cara Drive, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1621 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Cara Drive - Property Id: 316465 Three bed rooms, two and half bath, large three floors town house with 1621 ft2. Located in a convenience location and easy access to highway. Great community.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
13141 TORY LOOP
13141 Tory Loop, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1836 sqft
Spacious 3story Townhome available on August 1, 2020. Mainlevel with Living Room, Woodburning Fireplace in lower level, Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Pantry, Hardwood flooring and Carpeting and Powder Room.
Results within 5 miles of Marumsco
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
18 Units Available
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1195 sqft
Situated in Fairfax, VA but close enough to commute to Washington, D.C., Woodside delivers on comfort and luxury. Features open-lot parking. All apartments fitted with air conditioning and modern kitchen conveniences.
Similar Pages
Marumsco 1 BedroomsMarumsco 2 BedroomsMarumsco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMarumsco 3 BedroomsMarumsco Apartments with Balcony
Marumsco Apartments with GarageMarumsco Apartments with GymMarumsco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarumsco Apartments with ParkingMarumsco Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA