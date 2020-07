Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center concierge dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage cats allowed carport clubhouse courtyard pool table 24hr maintenance guest parking lobby media room online portal package receiving

Kensington Place offers beautiful apartments perfectly situated in the heart of Woodbridge, Virginia, with convenient access to shopping, dining, and commuter stations. Take advantage of nearby Metro’s Park & Ride and shopping at Potomac Mills mall. Live in luxury with stylish one and two-bedroom floor plans and contemporary amenities such as a reserved parking garage, a resort style swimming pool, and two 24-hour fitness centers! Enjoy both quality and convenience at our community! Tour today and make Kensington Place - HOME. From the moment you walk in the door.