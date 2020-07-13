/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM
87 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Marumsco, VA
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,557
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct, Marumsco, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
956 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Prince William Parkway and I-95. All units have in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants also have access to parking and playground.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
13621 Garfield Pl Apt 104
13621 Garfield Place, Marumsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
941 sqft
GREAT CONDO IN POPULAR SUMMERHOUSE!!2 BEDROOM 2 BATH AND SUPER NICE! EXCELLENT LOCATION TO 95, COMMUTER LOTS, SHOPPING RESTAURANTS, AND MORE! CALL TODAY! IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.
1 of 23
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1815 Tilletson Pl
1815 Tilleston Place, Marumsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1716 sqft
Fully Renovated Sweet Townhouse W/ Walk-up Basement - New! Fresh! Clean! Renters Warehouse presents this fully renovated townhouse with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms along with a walkout basement which can be used as another bedroom.
1 of 24
Last updated February 20 at 09:50pm
1 Unit Available
14702 HACKWOOD STREET
14702 Hackwood Street, Marumsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1280 sqft
Two-level townhome located minutes from Route 1, 95, and VRE. Updated kitchen, separate dining room, and spacious family room. Sliding glass door leading to maintenance free fully fenced rear yard with concrete patio.
Results within 1 mile of Marumsco
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,584
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Rippon Landing
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
38 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,298
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Woodlee Terrace
12525 Gordon Blvd, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,212
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,276
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
811 sqft
Friendly apartment community situated off Route 123. Close to Potomac Mills and Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Reserve. Select apartments feature views of the Occoquan River. Fitness center and business center located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
24 Units Available
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,512
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1105 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
44 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,556
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,616
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
37 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
12801 Cara Dr
12801 Cara Drive, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1621 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Cara Drive - Property Id: 316465 Three bed rooms, two and half bath, large three floors town house with 1621 ft2. Located in a convenience location and easy access to highway. Great community.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rippon Landing
2432 Battery Hill Circle
2432 Battery Hill Circle, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
2432 Battery Hill Circle Available 09/01/20 Spectacular Deal! Gorgeous Townhouse in Sought After Rippon Landing! - This amazing 3 bed 3.5 bath townhouse is sure to knock your socks off! Open floor plan living/dining/kitchen with hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Marumsco
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
46 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
38 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,482
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,666
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
985 sqft
Enjoy giant kitchens, ample walk-in closets and convenient location at luxurious Reid's Prospect. Stay in shape with 24-hour gym, basketball court, Olympic swimming pool and nearby walking trails.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2139 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
18 Units Available
Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes
12395 Midsummer Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
883 sqft
Offering the option of private balcony and bay windows, the Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartments in Woodbridge, VA, is close to local amenities and transport hubs, such as the Reagan National Airport and Potomac Mills Mall.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
21 Units Available
Westridge
Windsor Park Apartment Homes
3937 Penshurst Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,324
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
903 sqft
Close to the I-95, the Windsor Park Apartment Homes promises a treat for sports enthusiasts, with on-site racquetball court, pool and clubhouse, nicely complementing the recently renovated stylish interiors featuring hardwood floors and all mod-cons.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,888
1195 sqft
Situated in Fairfax, VA but close enough to commute to Washington, D.C., Woodside delivers on comfort and luxury. Features open-lot parking. All apartments fitted with air conditioning and modern kitchen conveniences.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
10 Units Available
Four Seasons In Historic Virginia
Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir, Dumfries, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Brittany Neighborhood Park. Units feature granite counters, microwave, garbage disposal, granite counters and walk in closets. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, yoga and pool.
Similar Pages
Marumsco 1 BedroomsMarumsco 2 BedroomsMarumsco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMarumsco 3 BedroomsMarumsco Apartments with Balcony
Marumsco Apartments with GarageMarumsco Apartments with GymMarumsco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarumsco Apartments with ParkingMarumsco Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA