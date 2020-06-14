Apartment List
/
VA
/
marumsco
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

90 Apartments for rent in Marumsco, VA with garage

Marumsco apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
25 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
$1,413
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,617
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,878
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1834 CEDAR COVE WAY
1834 Cedar Cove Way, Marumsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1945 sqft
Spacious 2-level, 3BR, 2.5BA, 1-car garage condo. Largest model in development with bonus room. OVER 1900 SF IN A CONDO! Kitchen has Pass-Thru/ Breakfast Bar, HW flooring, and maple cabinets.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Marumsco Hills
1 Unit Available
2103 YORK DRIVE
2103 York Drive, Marumsco, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,275
1859 sqft
This stunning single family home, features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an extra kitchenette in the fully finished basement.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
14991 BOATERS COVE PL
14991 Boaters Cove Place, Marumsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$5,600
Water front on Occoquan Bay w/big water views. Private marina and beach privileges.
Results within 1 mile of Marumsco
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
34 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,583
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1645 sqft
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rippon Landing
28 Units Available
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
41 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,606
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,755
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,450
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,437
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1102 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
485 HARBOR SIDE ST #604
485 Harbor Side Street, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1861 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
APPLY ONLINE AT www.LongandFoster.com Search MLS# Beautiful, spacious Harbor View condo featuring gorgeous Occoquan River views from every window. Open and spacious main living area is ideal for entertaining.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
14768 MALLOY COURT
14768 Malloy Ct, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1416 sqft
Like new 2- level condo with neutral decor throughout, large gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Oversize rooms, one car garage and driveway parking. Available July 15.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
14692 CROSSFIELD WAY
14692 Crossfield Way, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1958 sqft
Gorgeous town home located in highly coveted Potomac Club Community. Immaculate condition, this 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home spills natural lighting through out.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
14797 MASON CREEK CIR
14797 Mason Creek Cir, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Amazing 2 levels of contemporary luxury! 9 foot ceilings, huge open floor plan, large gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite center island. Breakfast room. Balcony. 1 car garage with added storage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
15156 KENTSHIRE DRIVE
15156 Kentshire Dr, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2164 sqft
Great townhome in sought after Potomac Club gated community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
14600 FAITH CT
14600 Faith Court, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3400 sqft
GORGEOUS ALMOST NEW HOME***4 BEDROOMS***2 1/2 BATHS***GAS FIREPLACE***2 CAR GARAGE***WALK-OUT BASEMENT***SPACIOUS ROOM SIZES***FENCED IN BACKYARD***AND MUCH MORE!

1 of 20

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
15207 LANCASHIRE DRIVE
15207 Lancashire Drive, Neabsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1694 sqft
Wonderful 2 level condo in great location! 2BR, 2.5BA, wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, gas stove. Sitting room upstairs that leads to balcony plus a garage...
Results within 5 miles of Marumsco
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
43 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
30 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,537
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
985 sqft
Enjoy giant kitchens, ample walk-in closets and convenient location at luxurious Reid's Prospect. Stay in shape with 24-hour gym, basketball court, Olympic swimming pool and nearby walking trails.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
21 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1979 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Four Seasons In Historic Virginia
3 Units Available
Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir, Dumfries, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Brittany Neighborhood Park. Units feature granite counters, microwave, garbage disposal, granite counters and walk in closets. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, yoga and pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 07:53am
23 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.
City Guide for Marumsco, VA

"Daddy wrestles alligators, mama works on carburetors. Her brother is a fine mediator for the president. And here she is again on the phone; just like me hates to be alone. We just like to sit at home and rip on the President. Meet Virginia, Mmmm..." (-Train, "Meet Virginia")

Marumsco, Virginia is a census-designated place, which really just means it is a populated area that isn't officially a town, city or village. On about 7.5 square miles of land, the anti-town of Marumsco is home to more than 35,000 residents. Many of these residents were actually gained in 2010 following a strange census report that decided to divide the neighboring town Woodbridge in two. The result was a tiny Woodbridge with only 4,000 residents, but a bigger Marumsco with a huge ego boost! Both the town and the anti-town are part of Prince William County. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Marumsco, VA

Marumsco apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Marumsco 1 BedroomsMarumsco 2 BedroomsMarumsco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMarumsco 3 BedroomsMarumsco Apartments with Balcony
Marumsco Apartments with GarageMarumsco Apartments with GymMarumsco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarumsco Apartments with ParkingMarumsco Apartments with Pool
Marumsco Apartments with Washer-DryerMarumsco Dog Friendly ApartmentsMarumsco Pet Friendly PlacesMarumsco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA
Potomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia