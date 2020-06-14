/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
39 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Marumsco, VA
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct, Marumsco, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
687 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Prince William Parkway and I-95. All units have in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants also have access to parking and playground.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,617
764 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Results within 1 mile of Marumsco
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Rippon Landing
29 Units Available
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,467
824 sqft
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
47 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
714 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Woodlee Terrace
12525 Gordon Blvd, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
554 sqft
Friendly apartment community situated off Route 123. Close to Potomac Mills and Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Reserve. Select apartments feature views of the Occoquan River. Fitness center and business center located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
34 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,583
923 sqft
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
815 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
32 Units Available
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,437
850 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
39 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,606
805 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1600 RENATE DRIVE
1600 Renate Drive, Prince William County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
707 sqft
Top to bottom beautifully renovated one bedroom, one full bath condo right down the road from historic Occoquan. Just walking distance to Old Town shops, restaurants and marina.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Rippon Landing
1 Unit Available
2230 WILLIAM HARRIS WAY
2230 William Harris Way, Neabsco, VA
1 Bedroom
$990
1868 sqft
THIS IS A BASEMENT RENTAL, approx. 450SF consisting of a Rec Room, a Den, full Bath. Entrance is in the rear of home.
Results within 5 miles of Marumsco
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,539
713 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
737 sqft
Enjoy giant kitchens, ample walk-in closets and convenient location at luxurious Reid's Prospect. Stay in shape with 24-hour gym, basketball court, Olympic swimming pool and nearby walking trails.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
21 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
814 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
782 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
16 Units Available
Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes
12395 Midsummer Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
772 sqft
Offering the option of private balcony and bay windows, the Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartments in Woodbridge, VA, is close to local amenities and transport hubs, such as the Reagan National Airport and Potomac Mills Mall.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Westridge
25 Units Available
Windsor Park Apartment Homes
3937 Penshurst Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,314
798 sqft
Close to the I-95, the Windsor Park Apartment Homes promises a treat for sports enthusiasts, with on-site racquetball court, pool and clubhouse, nicely complementing the recently renovated stylish interiors featuring hardwood floors and all mod-cons.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Four Seasons In Historic Virginia
4 Units Available
Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir, Dumfries, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,544
879 sqft
Great location, close to Brittany Neighborhood Park. Units feature granite counters, microwave, garbage disposal, granite counters and walk in closets. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, yoga and pool.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
43 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 01:12pm
30 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,462
804 sqft
Situated in Fairfax, VA but close enough to commute to Washington, D.C., Woodside delivers on comfort and luxury. Features open-lot parking. All apartments fitted with air conditioning and modern kitchen conveniences.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 07:53am
23 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
849 sqft
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
2 Units Available
The Landings at Markhams Grant
15750 Norris Point Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
826 sqft
Cable-ready homes with wall-to-wall carpets, private patios, and ample storage space. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center, and playgrounds. Eight minutes from Potomac Mills Mall.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8554 Barrow Furnace Ln
8554 Barrow Furnace Lane, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
WALKOUT BASEMENT FOR RENT - Property Id: 266921 Large Basement for rent in Lorton, VA. Asking Rent: $,1400/Month it includes all utilities including Wifi. It has one bed room, one full bath and large living room space.
Similar Pages
Marumsco 1 BedroomsMarumsco 2 BedroomsMarumsco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMarumsco 3 BedroomsMarumsco Apartments with Balcony
Marumsco Apartments with GarageMarumsco Apartments with GymMarumsco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarumsco Apartments with ParkingMarumsco Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA