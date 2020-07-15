/
10 Furnished Apartments for rent in Marumsco, VA
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,517
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,616
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
Rippon Landing
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,393
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
Fort Belvoir
Haven Fort Belvoir
9190 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,440
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
780 sqft
Affordable luxury living in a pristine neighborhood. Elegantly furnished with granite counters. Pool, gym and more. Conveniently located minutes from the South Gate of Fort Belvoir, Potomac Mills Outlet Mall and Tackett's Mill.
Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,802
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
996 sqft
Neighborhood community just minutes from Fort Belvoir, Newington, and downtown Washington, D.C. Pet-friendly 2-bedroom apartments welcome military service professionals. Modern granite counters, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Easy access to Fairfax County Parkway.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
7794 Ballston Dr
7794 Ballston Drive, Newington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Beautiful and spacious rooms in Springfield - Property Id: 310639 Newly renovated, fully furnished 2 bedroom spacious basement (Queen + 2 Twin beds), private bathroom, kitchen with dinning and sitting area in a detached home close to Saratoga
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
6601 ETHERINGTON COURT
6601 Etherington Court, Prince William County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
7542 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS IS A 1 BEDROOM RENTAL (Not the whole house)! Move-in ready by July 4th. Private Luxury Room Rental- FULLY FURNISHED! Full bathroom with shower .
1 of 52
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7795 BALLSTON DRIVE
7795 Ballston Drive, Newington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
2861 sqft
Large fully furnished home for rent in an unbeatable central location in Fairfax County, Northern Virginia. Hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted.
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6380 VICTOR GRAY CT
6380 Victor Gray Court, Franconia, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
Welcome to 6380 Victor Gray Court an amazing brick front, 2-car garage single family home nestled perfectly at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the lovely Windsor Knoll community.
