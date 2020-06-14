Apartment List
95 Apartments for rent in Marumsco, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Marumsco renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
8 Units Available
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct, Marumsco, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
956 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Prince William Parkway and I-95. All units have in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants also have access to parking and playground.
25 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
$1,413
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,617
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,878
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.

Rippon Landing
1 Unit Available
15267 VALLEY STREAM DRIVE
15267 Valley Stream Drive, Marumsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1563 sqft
3 lvl unit. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, deck. Main lvl hardwood living room and dining room which opens to deck, spacious kitchen, half bath room. Top level has 2 Hardwood floor bedrooms, and full bathroom in hallway.
Rippon Landing
29 Units Available
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,467
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
47 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
34 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,583
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1645 sqft
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
39 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,606
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,755
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
28 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,450
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.

1 Unit Available
15181 Leicestershire St
15181 Leicestershire Street, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1595 sqft
Welcome Home! Stunning Lower TH in sought after gated community Potomac Club! Lots of amenities, Stonebridge Shopping Center across the road with Wegmans and shopping! 2 levels featuring 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bath with wall to wall carpeting.

1 Unit Available
14692 CROSSFIELD WAY
14692 Crossfield Way, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1958 sqft
Gorgeous town home located in highly coveted Potomac Club Community. Immaculate condition, this 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home spills natural lighting through out.

1 Unit Available
2221 POTOMAC CLUB
2221 Potomac Club Parkway, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2133 sqft
Superior End Unit Home located in quiet gated community near I-95, 30 minutes from the Pentagon. Gourmet Kitchen, oven stove, master bath with jet jacuzzi tub and library with built-in book shelves.

Rippon Landing
1 Unit Available
2372 BATTERY HILL CIRCLE
2372 Battery Hill Circle, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2220 sqft
Beautiful, light and bright 4 level townhouse in the amenity filled Rippon Landing neighborhood. The home offers 3 Bedrooms plus den, which can be used as a 4th bedroom, 3.

Rippon Landing
1 Unit Available
15599 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE
15599 John Diskin Circle, Neabsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1340 sqft
You must see this lovely Town-home, conveniently located near shopping and Rt. 95. Walk-in level features, an office/den/bedroom and a full bathroom.

Occoquan
1 Unit Available
154 WASHINGTON STREET
154 Washington Street, Occoquan, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1820 sqft
Well kept 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with high end renovations. Upgrades include hardwood floors, brand new top of the line appliances, recently refinished cabinets and built in trash/recycling in kitchen.

Rippon Landing
1 Unit Available
15691 WILLIAM BAYLISS COURT
15691 William Bayliss Court, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2472 sqft
Nice 3 level 4 bedroom town house , basement has one living room, and bedroom and full bath, second main floor are open kitchen with living room, dinner room and family room with entire hard wood floor, upper level has 3 bedroom and 2 full bath.

1 Unit Available
2207 POTOMAC CLUB PARKWAY
2207 Potomac Club Parkway, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1932 sqft
Renter's insurance is required. No Pets, No Smoking. Must have excellent credits. To submit an application: Contact the listing agent. Application fee is $50 per adult.

1 Unit Available
15207 LANCASHIRE DRIVE
15207 Lancashire Drive, Neabsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1694 sqft
Wonderful 2 level condo in great location! 2BR, 2.5BA, wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, gas stove. Sitting room upstairs that leads to balcony plus a garage...
21 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1979 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
12 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
Westridge
25 Units Available
Windsor Park Apartment Homes
3937 Penshurst Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,314
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
903 sqft
Close to the I-95, the Windsor Park Apartment Homes promises a treat for sports enthusiasts, with on-site racquetball court, pool and clubhouse, nicely complementing the recently renovated stylish interiors featuring hardwood floors and all mod-cons.
43 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
13 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,537
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
23 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.

1 Unit Available
12313 Newcastle Loop
12313 Newcastle Loop, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
End Unit Townhouse Sherbrooke II - Property Id: 296608 End unit townhouse, 2 bedrooms, office area, 2.5 baths, new engineered wood flooring lower level. Walk out to lower level deck and shed. Upper deck off bright and open kitchen. Washer & Dryer.
City Guide for Marumsco, VA

"Daddy wrestles alligators, mama works on carburetors. Her brother is a fine mediator for the president. And here she is again on the phone; just like me hates to be alone. We just like to sit at home and rip on the President. Meet Virginia, Mmmm..." (-Train, "Meet Virginia")

Marumsco, Virginia is a census-designated place, which really just means it is a populated area that isn't officially a town, city or village. On about 7.5 square miles of land, the anti-town of Marumsco is home to more than 35,000 residents. Many of these residents were actually gained in 2010 following a strange census report that decided to divide the neighboring town Woodbridge in two. The result was a tiny Woodbridge with only 4,000 residents, but a bigger Marumsco with a huge ego boost! Both the town and the anti-town are part of Prince William County. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Marumsco, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Marumsco renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

