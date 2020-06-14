95 Apartments for rent in Marumsco, VA with hardwood floors
Marumsco, Virginia is a census-designated place, which really just means it is a populated area that isn't officially a town, city or village. On about 7.5 square miles of land, the anti-town of Marumsco is home to more than 35,000 residents. Many of these residents were actually gained in 2010 following a strange census report that decided to divide the neighboring town Woodbridge in two. The result was a tiny Woodbridge with only 4,000 residents, but a bigger Marumsco with a huge ego boost! Both the town and the anti-town are part of Prince William County. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Marumsco renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.