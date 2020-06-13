/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
120 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Marumsco, VA
Rippon Landing
1 Unit Available
15374 Blacksmith Tr.
15374 Blacksmith Terrace, Marumsco, VA
GORGEOUS REMODELED TH FEATURES 4BD, 3.5 BTH'S. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Grantie, maple, all bathrooms have been upgeaded Less than 1 mile to VRE, I-95 & town center! Community pool right acrooss the street! ** WILL NOT LAST**
Marumsco Hills
1 Unit Available
14236 CAROLINE ST
14236 Caroline Street, Marumsco, VA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14236 CAROLINE ST in Marumsco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Marumsco Hills
1 Unit Available
2103 YORK DRIVE
2103 York Drive, Marumsco, VA
This stunning single family home, features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an extra kitchenette in the fully finished basement.
1 Unit Available
14991 BOATERS COVE PL
14991 Boaters Cove Place, Marumsco, VA
Water front on Occoquan Bay w/big water views. Private marina and beach privileges.
Rippon Landing
1 Unit Available
15267 VALLEY STREAM DRIVE
15267 Valley Stream Drive, Marumsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1563 sqft
3 lvl unit. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, deck. Main lvl hardwood living room and dining room which opens to deck, spacious kitchen, half bath room. Top level has 2 Hardwood floor bedrooms, and full bathroom in hallway.
1 Unit Available
1815 Tilletson Pl
1815 Tilleston Place, Marumsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1716 sqft
Fully Renovated Sweet Townhouse W/ Walk-up Basement - New! Fresh! Clean! Renters Warehouse presents this fully renovated townhouse with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms along with a walkout basement which can be used as another bedroom.
1 Unit Available
14702 HACKWOOD STREET
14702 Hackwood Street, Marumsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1280 sqft
Two-level townhome located minutes from Route 1, 95, and VRE. Updated kitchen, separate dining room, and spacious family room. Sliding glass door leading to maintenance free fully fenced rear yard with concrete patio.
Results within 1 mile of Marumsco
$
34 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,593
1645 sqft
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
34 Units Available
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1354 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.
28 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1292 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
43 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,755
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
1 Unit Available
14692 CROSSFIELD WAY
14692 Crossfield Way, Neabsco, VA
Gorgeous town home located in highly coveted Potomac Club Community. Immaculate condition, this 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home spills natural lighting through out.
1 Unit Available
700 VESTAL STREET
700 Vestal Street, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2790 sqft
Beautiful end unit town home in the amenity rich neighborhood of Belmont Bay! This home is situated on a beautiful street and just a few blocks from the water.
1 Unit Available
1886 Beegee Court
1886 Bee Gee Court, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1545 sqft
Amazing 3 bed 3.5 bath end unit town home in Carolyn Forest with a spacious deck. Natural light flows in through large windows on 3 sides of this home. Three finished levels. Hardwood on the main level.
1 Unit Available
1210 RIVERVIEW LN
1210 Riverview Lane, Prince William County, VA
Beautiful 5 bedroom single family home on Riverview with water rights! Both carpet and hardwood floors on the main level. Carpet and paint throughout the home is brand new. The deck overlooks the very large and private lot with 2 storage sheds.
1 Unit Available
2221 POTOMAC CLUB
2221 Potomac Club Parkway, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2133 sqft
Superior End Unit Home located in quiet gated community near I-95, 30 minutes from the Pentagon. Gourmet Kitchen, oven stove, master bath with jet jacuzzi tub and library with built-in book shelves.
Rippon Landing
1 Unit Available
2372 BATTERY HILL CIRCLE
2372 Battery Hill Circle, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, light and bright 4 level townhouse in the amenity filled Rippon Landing neighborhood. The home offers 3 Bedrooms plus den, which can be used as a 4th bedroom, 3.
Rippon Landing
1 Unit Available
15599 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE
15599 John Diskin Circle, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1340 sqft
You must see this lovely Town-home, conveniently located near shopping and Rt. 95. Walk-in level features, an office/den/bedroom and a full bathroom.
1 Unit Available
15254 TORBAY WAY
15254 Torbay Way, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1497 sqft
Gorgeous ground lvl 2 story Condo w/3br, 2.5ba &1 car gar in the Potomac Club gated comm across from Potomac Twn Ctr & mins to I95,Potomac Mills, Sentara Hospital & Rippon VRE.Master suite,SS appl, granite, FP, wooden flrs, W&D.
Occoquan
1 Unit Available
154 WASHINGTON STREET
154 Washington Street, Occoquan, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1820 sqft
Well kept 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with high end renovations. Upgrades include hardwood floors, brand new top of the line appliances, recently refinished cabinets and built in trash/recycling in kitchen.
1 Unit Available
13863 PALISADES ST
13863 Palisades Street, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
Beautiful sought after Marina Community~ walking distance to VRE! Immaculate brick front T/H offers all the extras! Gourmet kitchen w Granite counter tops, gas cooking, upgraded cherry cabinets open to family room ~ gas fireplace.
1 Unit Available
12769 GAZEBO COURT
12769 Gazebo Court, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1851 sqft
You won't find a RENTAL like this! Unique layout w/ large rooms. 4 Levels - over 2200 Sq. Ft! Like New everything included! Large 3 bedroom and 2.
1 Unit Available
14797 MASON CREEK CIR
14797 Mason Creek Cir, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Amazing 2 levels of contemporary luxury! 9 foot ceilings, huge open floor plan, large gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite center island. Breakfast room. Balcony. 1 car garage with added storage.
Rippon Landing
1 Unit Available
2257 HENRY WATTS LOOP
2257 Henry Watts Loop, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2826 sqft
AWESOME 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE, W/ THREE STORY BUMPOUT OFF THE KITCHEN AND LUXURY MASTER SUITE WITH SOAKING TUB ,FULLY LOADED GOURMET KITCHEN W/UPGRADED CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, CENTER ISLAND COOKTOP, WALKOUT BASEMENT, FENCED BACKYARD AND LOTS
