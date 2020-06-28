Rent Calculator
Last updated October 20 2019 at 3:07 AM
1 of 37
12826 COLBY DRIVE
12826 Colby Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12826 Colby Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous 3 Finished levels / 5 BRs / Main lvl Master BR & BA* Large country Kitchen * Granite Countertops / Tile backsplash / Double sink * Oak Cabinets * Gorgeous Hardwood floors throughout 33 by 18 Deck & 17 by 17 Brick Patio overlooks Huge fenced backyard * Superb Location! Great for Commuting
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12826 COLBY DRIVE have any available units?
12826 COLBY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Ridge, VA
.
What amenities does 12826 COLBY DRIVE have?
Some of 12826 COLBY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12826 COLBY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12826 COLBY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12826 COLBY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12826 COLBY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge
.
Does 12826 COLBY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12826 COLBY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12826 COLBY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12826 COLBY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12826 COLBY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12826 COLBY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12826 COLBY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12826 COLBY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12826 COLBY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12826 COLBY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12826 COLBY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12826 COLBY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
