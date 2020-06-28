All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 12826 COLBY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
12826 COLBY DRIVE
Last updated October 20 2019 at 3:07 AM

12826 COLBY DRIVE

12826 Colby Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12826 Colby Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous 3 Finished levels / 5 BRs / Main lvl Master BR & BA* Large country Kitchen * Granite Countertops / Tile backsplash / Double sink * Oak Cabinets * Gorgeous Hardwood floors throughout 33 by 18 Deck & 17 by 17 Brick Patio overlooks Huge fenced backyard * Superb Location! Great for Commuting

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12826 COLBY DRIVE have any available units?
12826 COLBY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12826 COLBY DRIVE have?
Some of 12826 COLBY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12826 COLBY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12826 COLBY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12826 COLBY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12826 COLBY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12826 COLBY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12826 COLBY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12826 COLBY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12826 COLBY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12826 COLBY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12826 COLBY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12826 COLBY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12826 COLBY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12826 COLBY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12826 COLBY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12826 COLBY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12826 COLBY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia