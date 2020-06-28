Move-in Ready! Easy commute to Ft. Belvoir. Use VRE or Springfield Metro to Crystal City, Pentagon, D.C., Quiet neighborhood. Enjoy Lake Ridge Amenities and proximity to Ft. 95, Potomac Mills, Occaquan, Fairfax, Fairfax Parkway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12677 CASTILE COURT have any available units?
12677 CASTILE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12677 CASTILE COURT have?
Some of 12677 CASTILE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12677 CASTILE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12677 CASTILE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.