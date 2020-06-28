All apartments in Lake Ridge
12677 CASTILE COURT
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:06 AM

12677 CASTILE COURT

12677 Castile Court · No Longer Available
Location

12677 Castile Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Move-in Ready! Easy commute to Ft. Belvoir. Use VRE or Springfield Metro to Crystal City, Pentagon, D.C., Quiet neighborhood. Enjoy Lake Ridge Amenities and proximity to Ft. 95, Potomac Mills, Occaquan, Fairfax, Fairfax Parkway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

