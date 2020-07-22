/
/
/
fox hill
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
189 Apartments for rent in Fox Hill, Hampton, VA
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Fox Hill
313 Silver Isles Blvd, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$815
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our beautifully landscaped community is located in one of Hampton's oldest and most charming neighborhoods. You'll love our great location, which is only a few minutes from the beach. Living at Fox Hill will make your morning commute to Langley, Ft.
1 of 74
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
213 Beach Road
213 Beach Road, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1760 sqft
213 Beach Road Available 08/07/20 ***DREAM HOME** 3 Bed 2 bath on HISTORIC BEACH Road- LARGE Fenced yard, DECK & Front porch** - Welcome to your dream home on Historic Beach Road in FOXHILL!! CALL NOW for LIVE AGENT: 757-744-9058.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
19 Sharon Bass Drive
19 Sharon Bass Drive, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1472 sqft
19 Sharon Bass Drive Available 08/20/20 - Delightful 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 17
Last updated April 10 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
619 Houston Avenue
619 Houston Avenue, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1229 sqft
Lovely brick ranch with open flowing interior, large privacy fenced back yard and updated kitchen featuring updated counter tops, ceramic tile floor double wide refrigerator, built-in microwave.
Results within 1 mile of Fox Hill
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
9 Units Available
Avalon Townhomes
2109 Newton Rd, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,429
1700 sqft
Avalon Townhomes offers two-, three- and four-bedroom townhomes in a charming, secluded Hampton, VA community. Our renovated, two-story floor plans and thoughtful amenities enhance your way of living.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
21 Lavender Trace
21 Lavender Trace, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1612 sqft
21 Lavender Trace Available 08/08/20 3 BR 2.5 BA House - SPACIOUS, WELL MAINTAINED 3BR/2.5BA HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES AND FULL SIZED PANTRY, GAS FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM. DINING ROOM HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9 Westphal Drive
9 Westphal Drive, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1732 sqft
9 Westphal Drive, Hampton - Available NOW - Section 8 accepted. For more information, to schedule a showing, or to get an application, please visit www.Century21Nachman.com/search-for-rentals/ or call 757-480-2100. (RLNE5840302)
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
213 Caisson Crossing
213 Caisson Crossing, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1865 sqft
213 Caisson Crossing Available 08/03/20 213 Caisson Crossing - Great established neighborhood; close to base, shopping, major restaurants, schools. Wonderful fenced yard. Many upgrades throughout the home. Open, bright with good flow between rooms.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
183 Loch Cir
183 Loch Circle, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1478 sqft
RENT/SHOWING READY DATE: NOW ***Please be aware of Craigslist scammers*** Reed Property Management does not market our properties through Craigslist. We will not require/ask you to wire any funds to our company nor do we accept cashapp or paypal.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1929 Rawood Drive
1929 Rawood Drive, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
This home is a great starter home with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath. Nice size bedrooms. Living room. large eat-in kitchen with appliances and bar. Utility room with washer & dryer hookup. Nice backyard.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
219 Benthall Road
219 Benthall Road, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2366 sqft
Beautiful home located with Benthall Estates in Hampton. Home features a first level open concept layout consisting of a large den with gas fireplace, dining area and elegant kitchen with loads of cabinets, counter space and an island.
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1810 Mehrens Court
1810 Mehrens Court, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Open floor plan with lots of amenities. Located in a cul de sac with a large fenced yard. Available soon!
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
366 N 1st Street
366 North 1st Street, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 full bath 2 half baths, gate access to the beach.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
120 Loch Circle
120 Loch Circle, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1421 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath. Granite countertops and upgraded bathroom, kitchen and newer windows. A must see. Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator. Section 8 Allowed.
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
2007 Somerville
2007 Somerville Drive, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
912 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom, 1Bath single family home centrally located in the Fordham section of Hampton, VA. Nicely refreshed & clean. This home features a semi-opened Living Room & Kitchen along with a separate room for dining or family.
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
323 Wilderness Road
323 Wilderness Road, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1676 sqft
Exquisitely maintained 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home situated minutes from Langley AFB. This home features a beautifully manicured fenced back yard and the front porch overlooks a large manicured front yard.
1 of 31
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
13 Lake Superior Court
13 Lake Superior Court, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2279 sqft
13 Lake Superior Court Available 07/15/20 Nicely Updated Hampton Home - This 2279 sq ft home in Hampton is located in a quiet cul-de-sac just minutes from Langley AFB, shopping and entertainment. The home has updated flooring, paint and fixtures.
Results within 5 miles of Fox Hill
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$960
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1425 sqft
These luxurious apartment communities include modern amenities, such as new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, and plush carpets. The units are pet-friendly and located on Terrell Lane.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 06:16 PM
17 Units Available
Marcella at Town Center
101 Benevita Pl, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,209
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,813
1512 sqft
Short drive to I-64, Hampton Professional Park, and shopping at Coliseum Crossing. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym. Pool, garage, fire pit, grill area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
15 Units Available
Pinnacle Apartments
600 Freeman Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within walking distance to Hampton Coliseum, these homes feature a sunroom, garden tubs, and extra storage space. A pet-friendly community with a resort-inspired pool, detached garages, and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
13 Units Available
Trail Creek
2 Abbott Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,153
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We offer virtual tours! Newly Renovated!!!! Trail Creek Townhomes - Leasing One, Two and Three Bedroom Townhomes in Hampton, VA
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
14 Units Available
Luna Pointe
102 Sunrise Cv, Hampton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1034 sqft
Luxury units featuring laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community offers residents amenities like tennis court, pool and parking. Situated conveniently in Hampton, VA near nightlife spots like Charm'd and close to Langley Air Force Base.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Community Townhomes
2002 Seldendale Dr, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampton Community Townhomes in Hampton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
9 Units Available
The Samuel
2 Tradewinds Quay, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartment complex with a 24-hour cardio/strength training center and sparkling pool. Located close to Hampton Coliseum & Convention Center and only 15 minutes to Buckroe Beach. Spacious apartments with W/D.