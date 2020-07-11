10 Apartments for rent in Hampton, VA with move-in specials
In Southeast Virginia, hugging the Chesapeake Bay, lies the city of Hampton. Featuring miles of waterfront areas and beaches, this city is home to some truly great American history.
This Virginia gem we speak of is called Hampton.
With its population rapidly growing, Hampton is quickly becoming a hot spot. No matter what you fancy, Hampton has something in store for you. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Hampton apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Hampton apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.