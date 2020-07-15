Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:45 AM
13 Apartments For Rent Near TNCC
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 AM
29 Units Available
Coliseum Central
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1393 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
15 Units Available
Farmington
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,183
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Coliseum Central
The Chapman at Peninsula Town Center
670 Downey Green St, Hampton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,323
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1103 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! In the heart of Hampton’s Peninsula Town Center, The Chapman is just strolling distance to all the things that you love best. Enjoy the culinary arts at the many Town Center eateries.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
12 Units Available
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$955
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These luxurious apartment communities include modern amenities, such as new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, and plush carpets. The units are pet-friendly and located on Terrell Lane.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 12:28 PM
1 Unit Available
Coliseum Central
Axis Lofts
2581 McMenamin St, Hampton, VA
Studio
$2,025
773 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to Peninsula Town Center and I-64. Residents enjoy units with luxury vinyl plank floors, quartz countertops and built-in microwaves. Community features free Wi-Fi, 24-hour emergency maintenance and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 15 at 12:01 PM
15 Units Available
Watkins
Meridian Parkside
1400 Summitt Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1414 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with luxury finishes and large living areas. Located just minutes away from I-64, Ft. Eustis, and shops and dining. Community has pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 AM
3 Units Available
Coliseum Central
Signature Place
101 Signature Way, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,102
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center is only minutes from this property. Residents enjoy yoga and fitness studios, concierge service and garage parking. Recently renovated units include walk-in closets, fireplace and washer/dryer hookup.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
11 Units Available
Hampton Roads Center
The Samuel
2 Tradewinds Quay, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
Luxurious apartment complex with a 24-hour cardio/strength training center and sparkling pool. Located close to Hampton Coliseum & Convention Center and only 15 minutes to Buckroe Beach. Spacious apartments with W/D.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Farmington
18 Rosebriar Place
18 Rose Briar Pl, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1262 sqft
18 Rosebriar Place Available 07/21/20 - 2-Story Townhouse with 1,262 Sq. Ft. 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with Living room, Dining area and Spacious Kitchen.
1 of 60
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Farmington
35 Reflection Lane
35 Reflection Lane, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2600 sqft
35 Reflection Lane Available 08/07/20 Great 4 bedroom waterfront Hampton Home - Great views of the water and all the amenities you want. Available early August. (RLNE5818055)
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Farmington
5 Salt Marsh Quay
5 Salt Marsh Quay, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1120 sqft
WEEKLY RENTAL !!! $400 a Week! 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Townhouse, 2 Story Fully furnished town home for corporate or short term rentals, cable and WiFi. Appliances include Electric Range, Refrigerator, Stove. Fenced in patio area.
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Coliseum Central
14 Pacific Drive
14 Pacific Drive, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$750
567 sqft
14 Pacific Drive, Hampton - Available NOW - Cozy 1st floor 1-bedroom, 1-bath condo in Hampton Club. Gated community with security. Washer and dryer included. 1-car assigned/reserved Parking.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Coliseum Central
36 Pacific Drive
36 Pacific Drive, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$750
602 sqft
Great 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo located in the heart of Hampton. The unit has an open living / Dining area with a pass-through from the kitchen.