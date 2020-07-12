330 Apartments for rent in Wythe, Hampton, VA

/
wythe
2 Units Available
Noah Living at Pembroke Pines
1625 West Pembroke Avenue, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
890 sqft
Find a peaceful, comfortable apartment only minutes from downtown Hampton at Pembroke Pines by Noah. These newly renovated apartments feature high-end appliances, family-friendly community spaces, and on-site laundry.
1 Unit Available
376 Dewey Ave
376 Dewey Avenue, Hampton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,250
1230 sqft
376 Dewey Ave - Charming 5 bedroom and 1.5 bath home, with hardwood floors. Front porch, and a covered back porch with a fenced in back yard. (RLNE5831205)
1 Unit Available
105 Powhatan Parkway
105 Powhatan Parkway, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2100 sqft
105 Powhatan Parkway Available 07/17/20 - 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Single Family with 2,100 sq. ft. Just a Short Walk to the Beautiful Hampton Roads Waterfront.
1 Unit Available
124 Pochin Place
124 Pochin Place, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1592 sqft
You will love this quaint 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Indian River Park offering approximately 1,600 square feet of living space. Featuring a spacious and beautifully enclosed front porch easy for relaxing, split deck in back yard.
1 Unit Available
3307 Kenmore Dr.
3307 Kenmore Drive, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1160 sqft
3307 Kenmore Dr. Available 09/10/20 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Charming Single Family house with 1,160 Sq.ft. Other Features: Dining Room, Living Room, Wood Fireplace, Wood Flooring, Electric Water Heater & Heat, Central AC.
1 Unit Available
3205 Kenmore Drive
3205 Kenmore Drive, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
950 sqft
WEEKLY RENTAL!!! $345.00 Per Week WEEKLY RENTAL $345 per week First Floor Duplex with lots of Charm in Olde Wythe..
1 Unit Available
2712 Jamestown Avenue
2712 Jamestown Avenue, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$700
750 sqft
2 BED 1 BATH FIRST FLOOR UNIT IN SHELL GARDEN APARTMENTS LOCATED OFF POWHATAN PARKWAY. August occupancy offered. Current available units: 2712-1A is a downstairs unit.
1 Unit Available
804 Ridgeway Avenue
804 Ridgeway Avenue, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
974 sqft
Lovely Ranch style home. Offering 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with Great room, Kitchen and Laundry room. This home has hardwood and ceramic flooring throughout. Remodeled kitchen ad upgraded appliances. It's worth your time to take a look.
1 Unit Available
222 Hollywood Avenue
222 Hollywood Avenue, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1784 sqft
Single Family, 2 Story, 1784 Sq. Ft.
1 Unit Available
2712 Victoria Blvd
2712 Victoria Boulevard, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1502 sqft
Let this charming rancher be your new home! This spacious rancher has, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath with updated hardware, a laundry room with a washer and a dryer hookup, a lot of natural lighting through the home, and a spacious backyard no pets, yes sec
19 Units Available
Pinnacle Apartments
600 Freeman Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1388 sqft
Located within walking distance to Hampton Coliseum, these homes feature a sunroom, garden tubs, and extra storage space. A pet-friendly community with a resort-inspired pool, detached garages, and a clubhouse.
4 Units Available
Barrington Woods
611 Michigan Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Barrington Woods Apartments – your new home in Hampton, VA. Get ready to enrich your life and enjoy a truly comfortable lifestyle in one of our generously sized one, two, three or four-bedroom apartments.
13 Units Available
Trail Creek
2 Abbott Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We offer virtual tours! Newly Renovated!!!! Trail Creek Townhomes - Leasing One, Two and Three Bedroom Townhomes in Hampton, VA
1 Unit Available
1044 Hampton Ave
1044 Hampton Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1044 Hampton Ave Available 08/01/20 1044 Hampton Ave - Adorable 3 bedroom ranch home with eat in kitchen and storage shed. (RLNE5914157)
1 Unit Available
1637 Wingfield Drive
1637 Wingfield Drive, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1659 sqft
1637 Wingfield Drive - This two-story home features a spacious front yard and backyard....converted garage can be used as an extra room for entertaining guest. SORRY NO Section 8 .
1 Unit Available
918 W Queen Street
918 West Queen Street, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1590 sqft
Beautiful two story home, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths, eat in kitchen, dining room and cozy family room, with space for an in home office. all you need to do is move in. near Hampton University, interstate and base. shopping is also convenient.
1 Unit Available
857 28th Street
857 28th Street, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1019 sqft
THREE BEDROOM HOME! TWO STORY. CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR CONDITIONING! AVAILABLE FOR NEGOTIABLE OCCUPANCY- CURRENT TENANT WILL MOVE WITHIN 30 DAYS ONCE NEW TENANT IS SECURED
1 Unit Available
207 Settlers Landing Road
207 Settlers Landing Road, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
1200 sqft
2 BEDROOM, 1.1 BATH 2 STORY HOME NEAR DOWNTOWN HAMPTON, OFF STREET PARKING.
1 Unit Available
520 Clear Stream Lane
520 Clear Stream Lane, Hampton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1818 sqft
3 story townhome centrally located near shoppingm restaurants, I-64. First floor bedroom, second floor opens to living room, dining room & kitchen. Through kitchen steps out onto spacious deck.
1 Unit Available
213 Fountain Way
213 Fountain Way, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1544 sqft
***2 MASTER SUITES 2bed 2.
1 Unit Available
307 Fountain Way
307 Fountain Way, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1583 sqft
Spring in to this Move in Ready "Tahoe" in the heart of Coliseum Central Business District! First floor foyer with stairwell to open second floor layout! Spacious and open layout is great for entertaining - Kitchen offers custom cabinets paired w/
1 Unit Available
17 PALMERSTON Drive
17 Palmerston Drive, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1472 sqft
Vacant. Very nice 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths Townhome located on a private street with 2 designated parking spaces directly in front of home. Recent new carpet and paint . Large master suite with plenty of closet space.
1 Unit Available
61 Azalea Drive
61 Azalea Drive, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1462 sqft
- (RLNE5870106)
1 Unit Available
455 England Avenue
455 England Avenue, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1536 sqft
Updated non-smoking 3 bedroom home with 1 bath. Bonus second floor room can be office or 4th bedroom. Fenced in backyard with storage shed. 2 decks for outdoor entertaining. Modern appliances and decor. Close to city center.