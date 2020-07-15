/
Hampton University
21 Apartments For Rent Near Hampton University
4 Units Available
Downtown Hampton
Barrington Woods
611 Michigan Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Barrington Woods Apartments – your new home in Hampton, VA. Get ready to enrich your life and enjoy a truly comfortable lifestyle in one of our generously sized one, two, three or four-bedroom apartments.
2 Units Available
Willow Oaks
Wilsondale Apartments
1220 N King St, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$985
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hampton apartments by the bay, with spectacular views and modern conveniences. This gated community offers a swimming pool, community room and 24-hour fitness center. Modern kitchens and limited-access key system.
1 Unit Available
Pheobus
1314 Colebrook Drive
1314 Colebrook Drive, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Spacious Ranch Home offering 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Featuring a Great Room with Carpet and Eat-In Kitchen with vinyl flooring. Separate Laundry room off kitchen with Washer and Dryer. Bedrooms have hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hampton
122 Eberly Terrace
122 Eberly Terrace, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1292 sqft
Spacious end unit townhouse - This very spacious townhouse is available now. The new kitchen is beautiful with granite counter tops and updated appliances along with an open floor plan. The home has fresh paint, carpet and ceramic tile.
1 Unit Available
Briarfield
16 Mcdonald Rd
16 Mcdonald Road, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1154 sqft
Nice cozy home. 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Carpet in the bedrooms. New renovated bathroom and kitchen. Nice and quiet neighborhood. Big backyard with a shed, grill and fire pit. Detached garage.
1 Unit Available
Buckroe Beach
1810 Mehrens Ct
1810 Mehrens Court, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
1810 Mehrens Ct Available 08/10/20 Great 3 bedroom Hampton Home - Open floor plan with lots of amenities. Located in a cul de sac with a large fenced yard. Available soon! (RLNE5925165)
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hampton
17 PALMERSTON Drive
17 Palmerston Drive, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1472 sqft
Vacant. Very nice 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths Townhome located on a private street with 2 designated parking spaces directly in front of home. Recent new carpet and paint . Large master suite with plenty of closet space.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hampton
455 England Avenue
455 England Avenue, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1536 sqft
Updated non-smoking 3 bedroom home with 1 bath. Bonus second floor room can be office or 4th bedroom. Fenced in backyard with storage shed. 2 decks for outdoor entertaining. Modern appliances and decor. Close to city center.
1 Unit Available
Buckroe Beach
720 Grove Street
720 Grove Street, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
852 sqft
720 Grove Street Available 08/01/20 Lochaven Place/Buckroe Area - Home in the Lochaven Place/Buckroe Area.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hampton
918 W Queen Street
918 West Queen Street, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1590 sqft
Beautiful two story home, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths, eat in kitchen, dining room and cozy family room, with space for an in home office. all you need to do is move in. near Hampton University, interstate and base. shopping is also convenient.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hampton
31 Saxony Place
31 Saxony Place, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1314 sqft
Large End Unit Townhome in Gated Community. This 3 bedroom 2.5 Bathroom unit has a large Great Room with Laminate Wood Style Floors and an eat-in kitchen. Located off North King St.
1 Unit Available
Wythe
804 Ridgeway Avenue
804 Ridgeway Avenue, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
974 sqft
Lovely Ranch style home. Offering 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with Great room, Kitchen and Laundry room. This home has hardwood and ceramic flooring throughout. Remodeled kitchen ad upgraded appliances. It's worth your time to take a look.
1 Unit Available
Buckroe Beach
1 Farrington Dr
1 Farrington Pl, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Renovation now completed - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in great neighborhood on cul-de-sac. Freshly painted and updated. Open floor plan. Central heat and air. Laundry room with hook-ups. Fenced front and back yard. Storage shed and swing set.
1 Unit Available
Buckroe Beach
2007 Somerville
2007 Somerville Drive, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
912 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom, 1Bath single family home centrally located in the Fordham section of Hampton, VA. Nicely refreshed & clean. This home features a semi-opened Living Room & Kitchen along with a separate room for dining or family.
1 Unit Available
Willow Oaks
108 Lantana Lane #30
108 Lantana Lane, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1086 sqft
108 Lantana Lane #30, Hampton, VA 23669 - Recently remodeled with stainless steel appliances, pantry and granite countertops. 2-bedrooms and 2-full bath. Open floorplan with vaulted ceilings. A must see! No Pets Allowed (RLNE2705168)
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hampton
152 Eberly Terrace
152 Eberly Terrace, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1185 sqft
152 Eberly Terrace Hampton, VA 23669 - Remodeled townhome, 2-bedrooms, 1.5-baths. Great waterview No Pets Allowed (RLNE3841311)
1 Unit Available
Willow Oaks
3 Stanton Court
3 Stanton Court, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$550
600 sqft
TWO BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR UNIT. WATER AND SANITATION INCLUDED!
1 Unit Available
Pheobus
109 East Sherwood Avenue
109 East Sherwood Avenue, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
109 East Sherwood Avenue Available 08/01/20 109 Sherwood Avenue, Hampton Va. - Two bedroom duplex with one full bath all appliances including washer and dryer. Living room and eat in kitchen, Dining Area and sun room.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hampton
31 Gawain Way S
31 Gawain Way South, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1315 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3996429)
1 Unit Available
Pheobus
117 Primrose Ave
117 Primrose Avenue, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1400 sqft
107 Primrose Ave, Hampton Va. - Three bedrrom home with two full baths. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5925462)
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hampton
412 Clovelly Lane
412 Clovelly Lane, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 412 Clovelly Lane in Hampton. View photos, descriptions and more!