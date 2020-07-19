All apartments in Gainesville
10415 EDISTO COURT

10415 Edisto Court · No Longer Available
Location

10415 Edisto Court, Gainesville, VA 20155
Somerset

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
This Villa offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths, and a Garage. Easy access to Route 66, Premier Golfing, Restaurants, Shopping, and Excellent Schools. Tot Lot located just around the corner. Great home for those looking for low maintenance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10415 EDISTO COURT have any available units?
10415 EDISTO COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 10415 EDISTO COURT have?
Some of 10415 EDISTO COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10415 EDISTO COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10415 EDISTO COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10415 EDISTO COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10415 EDISTO COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 10415 EDISTO COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10415 EDISTO COURT offers parking.
Does 10415 EDISTO COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10415 EDISTO COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10415 EDISTO COURT have a pool?
No, 10415 EDISTO COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10415 EDISTO COURT have accessible units?
No, 10415 EDISTO COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10415 EDISTO COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10415 EDISTO COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10415 EDISTO COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10415 EDISTO COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
