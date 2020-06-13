/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020
85 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gainesville, VA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Somerset
18 Units Available
Somerhill Farms
7351 Yountville Dr, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1370 sqft
Rural charm with beautiful views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Recently renovated units. Several nearby shopping centers offer extensive dining and retail options. Commuter friendly with convenient access to Highway 29 and I-66.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Somerset
19 Units Available
Somerset Pointe
14701 Deming Dr, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1215 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset Pointe in Gainesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Heritage Hunt
7 Units Available
The Marque at Heritage Hunt
13550 Heathcote Blvd, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,388
1471 sqft
Modern luxury meets colonial design in this pet-friendly community. Rentals feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. Luxury amenities such as a bocce court, coffee bar, and community garden.
1 of 65
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
15910 Darling Place - 1
15910 Darling Place, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
3435 sqft
Welcome home to this immaculate luxury living townhome located in the Villages of Piedmont II. This home will check all of the boxes as you make your way through your tour.
1 of 66
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
7932 LUKES LODGE PLACE
7932 Lukes Lodge Place, Gainesville, VA
Wentworth Green Offered for Lease- Looks and feels brand new- Immediate Delivery-This Roosevelt model beautiful brick colonial offers plenty of living space - Over 3300 square feet. This home boasts 4 large bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
7946 VALDERRAMA COURT
7946 Valderama Court, Gainesville, VA
This extraordinary estate encompasses over 12,000 sq ft & exudes the beauty and warmth of a Mediterranean villa. The glamorous pool & formal gardens echo the relaxed lifestyle of the region.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Somerset
1 Unit Available
7586 BRUNSON CIRCLE
7586 Brunson Circle, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1494 sqft
Beautiful Somerset subdivision. Shows like a model home. Open Concept. Bright with natural lighting. Gourmet kitchen. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded cabinets. Newer washer and dryer. Custom interior paint.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Somerset
1 Unit Available
7438 BRUNSON CIRCLE
7438 Brunson Circle, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2521 sqft
Welcome to 7438 Brunson Circle, a move in ready townhouse styled condo with 1 car garage! The main level features a spacious and bright open floor plan that includes a formal living and dining room equipped with 9 ft ceilings, crown molding, and
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Lake Manassas
1 Unit Available
15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP
15948 Spyglass Hill Loop, Gainesville, VA
1st time rental, never rent before.
1 of 14
Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
14490 VILLAGE HIGH STREET
14490 Village High Street, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1339 sqft
Immaculate 3BR, 2.5BA Condo/TH w/one car gar in Gainesville. Open floor plan offers convenient entertaining. Bright LR/DR comb w/crown molding. Updated Kit w/ granite coutertops,ceramic tile floors, rec lighting, ample storage & counter space.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
8243 CRACKLING FIRE DRIVE
8243 Crackling Fire Drive, Linton Hall, VA
4br/4ba home in Brookside/Rocky Run listed at $2800! Pets accepted! 3 finished levels tucked away yet so close to everything! Don't miss out on this amazing first time rental.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Westmarket
1 Unit Available
15049 CLEMENTINE WAY
15049 Clementine Way, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2540 sqft
Very well maintained home. Wood floors in foyer. Formal dining room. Breakfast bar in kitchen. Nook that leads to a large Trex deck. Gas stove for efficient cooking and large pantry in the Kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Piedmont South
1 Unit Available
6773 HAMPTON BAY LANE
6773 Hampton Bay Lane, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1775 sqft
Beautiful 3 story townhome includes: 3BR & 2 1/2 baths, garage, large MS BR including closet with built-ins, stainless steel appliances, & granite in kitchen. 2nd level is dedicated to MS BR & MS bath with room for a sitting area or office nook.
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
14300 MEAGAN LOOP
14300 Meagan Loop, Linton Hall, VA
Available July 1st.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
14113 RED ROCK CT
14113 Red Rock Court, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Freshly painted with a gleaming kitchen, this end unit townhome has a fenced yard and a lovely garden. 3 bedrooms and two half baths - Master Suite with newly renovated separate shower & tub.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Bridlewood
1 Unit Available
13660 SHIRE PL
13660 Shire Place, Linton Hall, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Super convenient location and backs up to common green area. 3BR, 3.5BA (Full bath on lower level), RR, Den, Large Kitchen, Deck. Shows great! ** NO SMOKERS. NO CATS ** Small dogs considered on a Case by Case basis.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
13301 IANS WAY
13301 Ians Way, Linton Hall, VA
Beautiful and bright brick front single family home with 3 levels, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2 car garage. Master bedroom suite with a sitting room, elegant columns & crown mouldings add architectural interests.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Piedmont
1 Unit Available
6330 CULLEN PLACE
6330 Cullen Place, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2336 sqft
One Car Garage End Unit TH on the golf course in Piedmont! Three level bump out. Newer carpet and fresh paint. Main level boasts LR/DR combo, spacious kitchen w/ table space and bump out. 3 upper level Bedrooms and 2 full baths. Vaulted Ceilings.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Piedmont
1 Unit Available
6328 CULLEN PLACE
6328 Cullen Place, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2334 sqft
Great rental with amazing golf course views. Three levels with three level bump out. HW on main floor, granite, upgraded cabinets, deck off of SR. Finished LL with walk out to back yard. Three bedrooms, 2 full baths. Spacious Master BR.
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Piedmont South
1 Unit Available
14570 COLLINGHAM PLACE
14570 Collingham Place, Prince William County, VA
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home loaded with upgrades! Light filled with loads of windows, 2 story family room, tray, vaulted and coffered ceilings, moldings, hardwoods, 2 level bumpouts and more!. Formal living and dining rooms.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
36 Units Available
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1317 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
68 Units Available
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1338 sqft
Arcadia Run is a well-managed complex with large, four-story buildings. Each apartment has a Victorian Style patio. The grounds include a large clubhouse, an Olympic-size pool, a big playground and basketball courts.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Lanier Farms
1 Unit Available
8423 LANIER OVERLOOK COURT
8423 Lanier Overlook Court, Linton Hall, VA
Agilent exterior and formal interior single family home that contains about 6,027 sq ft and was built in 2005.6 Bedrooms and 4 Baths. Available for rent. New Kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
3602 MAUCHLEY COURT
3602 Mauchley Court, New Baltimore, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
4141 sqft
ATTRACTIVE RAMBLER ON SMALL CUL DE SAC**NICE DECK WITH STAIRS TO PATIO TO ENJOY **ROOM ON MAIN LEVEL IS GREAT FOR OFFICE OR DEN**LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE AND STEPS TO DECK**LOWER LEVEL FINISHED WITH REC ROOM--BEDROOM--FULL BATH AND LOTS
