somerset
59 Apartments for rent in Somerset, Gainesville, VA
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
9 Units Available
Somerset Pointe
14701 Deming Dr, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,302
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1215 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset Pointe in Gainesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Somerhill Farms
7351 Yountville Dr, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1370 sqft
Rural charm with beautiful views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Recently renovated units. Several nearby shopping centers offer extensive dining and retail options. Commuter friendly with convenient access to Highway 29 and I-66.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
14761 LINKS POND CIRCLE
14761 Links Pond Circle, Gainesville, VA
Studio
$1,100
2532 sqft
Excellent Location!!! 1 Large Room/Hall in a Walkout Basemnet with private rear entrance in highly sought after Somerset. This will not last!! Located in a nice residential quiet neighborhood. Suitable for single working Professional or Student.
Results within 1 mile of Somerset
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
7013 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE
7013 Little Thames Drive, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1990 sqft
Spacious town home minutes to shopping, major transportation routes & the town of Haymarket! Upon entering the home is a private office with french doors, half bathroom & garage access.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6309 IRIS MEADOW LANE
6309 Iris Meadow Lane, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1547 sqft
Ready to move on 1st, August 2020. This amazing main level condo that has just been newer paint and newer new carpeting installed with open floor concept. This home features a large living room/kitchen combo and a half bath on the main level.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
7946 VALDERRAMA COURT
7946 Valderama Court, Gainesville, VA
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
11404 sqft
This extraordinary estate encompasses over 12,000 sq ft & exudes the beauty and warmth of a Mediterranean villa. The glamorous pool & formal gardens echo the relaxed lifestyle of the region.
Last updated July 8 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
14570 COLLINGHAM PLACE
14570 Collingham Place, Prince William County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3797 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home loaded with upgrades! Light filled with loads of windows, 2 story family room, tray, vaulted and coffered ceilings, moldings, hardwoods, 2 level bumpouts and more!. Formal living and dining rooms.
Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
14490 VILLAGE HIGH STREET
14490 Village High Street, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1339 sqft
Immaculate 3BR, 2.5BA Condo/TH w/one car gar in Gainesville. Open floor plan offers convenient entertaining. Bright LR/DR comb w/crown molding. Updated Kit w/ granite coutertops,ceramic tile floors, rec lighting, ample storage & counter space.
Results within 5 miles of Somerset
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
The Marque at Heritage Hunt
13550 Heathcote Blvd, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern luxury meets colonial design in this pet-friendly community. Rentals feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. Luxury amenities such as a bocce court, coffee bar, and community garden.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
12328 PENZANCE LANE
12328 Penzance Lane, Linton Hall, VA
1 Bedroom
$850
1774 sqft
Nice spacious Basement with 1 Bed 1 Full Bath in townhouse with separate entrance is available for renting. One bedroom with separate living room and full bath.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6269 ASTER HAVEN CIRCLE
6269 Aster Haven Crossing, Prince William County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1547 sqft
Move-in ready end-unit 2BR townhouse condo with finished one-car garage and balcony. Well maintained unit with upgraded elfa closet organizers, gourmet kitchen with stone counters and s/s appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
7748 CEDAR BRANCH DRIVE
7748 Cedar Branch Drive, Gainesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1568 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom/2 .5 bath home with hardwood floors on mail level. Open floor plan with granite in kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Nice balcony off upstairs den.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
14171 HUNTERS RUN WAY
14171 Hunters Run Way, Prince William County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2348 sqft
Prospective Tenant, please work with your realtor to show this property as it is currently occupied by tenant. Please follow the COVID-19 procedure below.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
14273 CATBIRD DRIVE
14273 Catbird Drive, Linton Hall, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,650
4256 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BROOMLEY MODEL FEATURING 6-BEDROOM, 4-FULL BATHROOMS, 4-LEVEL HOUSE W/2-CAR GARAGE IN GREAT CONDITION IN MORRIS FARM>> LARGE KITCHEN CORIAN COUNTER-TOPS, DOUBLE OVEN, HUGE CENTER ISLAND & BUTLER'S PANTRY>> UPPER LEVEL 1 WITH 4 BED, 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6200 LAWSON DRIVE
6200 Lawson Drive, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2100 sqft
SEE DOCUMENTS FOR INSTRUCTIONS TO APPLY ONLINE*Please allow at least 3 Business Days to Process*Additional Deposit $350 Per Pet*Additional Pet Rent $30/pet/month*Electronic Rent Payments*Professionally Managed by Real Property Management PROS*1ST
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
14602 TURARA COURT
14602 Turara Court, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2190 sqft
Award winning Piedmont! Come take a look for yourself at these views off the deck overlooking the Pond and Golf course. Three bedroom Town House with 2 level bump out. Cherry Kitchen cabinets with Corian counter tops. Ceramic floors too.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP
15948 Spyglass Hill Loop, Gainesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
4640 sqft
1st time rental, never rent before.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
8526 CORONATION LANE
8526 Coronation Lane, Linton Hall, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1624 sqft
Large corner unit 2 bedroom townhome in desired Kingsbrooke community. Spacious living /dining room combo features a cozy fireplace, window seating & plenty of sunlight. Comfortable Eat in Kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
15112 WINDY HOLLOW CIR
15112 Windy Hollow Circle, Gainesville, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
Opportunity knocking for a renovated single family Lake Manassas colonial for new occupancy * * Winchester Homes "Barcroft model" featuring 5 upper level bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6090 CAMERONS FERRY DRIVE
6090 Camerons Ferry Drive, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2133 sqft
Call showing contact.Just 6 month old beautiful town home, 3 bed, 3.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
8041 TYSONS OAKS COURT
8041 Tysons Oaks Court, Gainesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
4823 sqft
Fabulous 4 Side Stone home built in 2012 - in the coveted "The Regents at Lake Manassas" community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
16006 GREYMILL MANOR DRIVE
16006 Grey Mill Manor Drive, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2323 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Stunning 3BR, 2.55BA end townhome in highly coveted Villages of Piedmont, nestled among hundreds of preserved acres.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
15304 Linville Creek Dr
15304 Linville Creek Drive, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2400 sqft
Just TWO years new! This welcoming townhome will WOW you! Neutral colors throughout, with perfectly picked upgrades. Entry-level Bedroom with Full Bath walks out to the rear yard.
Results within 10 miles of Somerset
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
955 sqft
Historic Bull Run with easy access to I-66, the VRE, the Metro and the amenities of Manassas. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom furnished homes with bay windows, W/D in-unit, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center.
