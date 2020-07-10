/
apartments with washer dryer
79 Apartments for rent in Gainesville, VA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
9 Units Available
Somerset
Somerset Pointe
14701 Deming Dr, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,302
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1215 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset Pointe in Gainesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Somerset
Somerhill Farms
7351 Yountville Dr, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1370 sqft
Rural charm with beautiful views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Recently renovated units. Several nearby shopping centers offer extensive dining and retail options. Commuter friendly with convenient access to Highway 29 and I-66.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Heritage Hunt
The Marque at Heritage Hunt
13550 Heathcote Blvd, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern luxury meets colonial design in this pet-friendly community. Rentals feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. Luxury amenities such as a bocce court, coffee bar, and community garden.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7013 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE
7013 Little Thames Drive, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1990 sqft
Spacious town home minutes to shopping, major transportation routes & the town of Haymarket! Upon entering the home is a private office with french doors, half bathroom & garage access.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Manassas
15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP
15948 Spyglass Hill Loop, Gainesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
4640 sqft
1st time rental, never rent before.
1 of 14
Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
14490 VILLAGE HIGH STREET
14490 Village High Street, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1339 sqft
Immaculate 3BR, 2.5BA Condo/TH w/one car gar in Gainesville. Open floor plan offers convenient entertaining. Bright LR/DR comb w/crown molding. Updated Kit w/ granite coutertops,ceramic tile floors, rec lighting, ample storage & counter space.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Manassas
15112 WINDY HOLLOW CIR
15112 Windy Hollow Circle, Gainesville, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
Opportunity knocking for a renovated single family Lake Manassas colonial for new occupancy * * Winchester Homes "Barcroft model" featuring 5 upper level bedrooms, 2.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
16006 GREYMILL MANOR DRIVE
16006 Grey Mill Manor Drive, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2323 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Stunning 3BR, 2.55BA end townhome in highly coveted Villages of Piedmont, nestled among hundreds of preserved acres.
Results within 1 mile of Gainesville
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westmarket
6206 LAWSON DRIVE
6206 Lawson Drive, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2595 sqft
Stunning 3-level townhome with gorgeous wood floors. Eat-in gourmet kitchen, breakfast area. Separate dining room with tray ceiling. Large living room. Upstairs master suite with vaulted ceiling, and spacious luxury bath.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
14171 HUNTERS RUN WAY
14171 Hunters Run Way, Prince William County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2348 sqft
Prospective Tenant, please work with your realtor to show this property as it is currently occupied by tenant. Please follow the COVID-19 procedure below.
1 of 74
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Meadows at Morris Farm
14273 CATBIRD DRIVE
14273 Catbird Drive, Linton Hall, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,650
4256 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BROOMLEY MODEL FEATURING 6-BEDROOM, 4-FULL BATHROOMS, 4-LEVEL HOUSE W/2-CAR GARAGE IN GREAT CONDITION IN MORRIS FARM>> LARGE KITCHEN CORIAN COUNTER-TOPS, DOUBLE OVEN, HUGE CENTER ISLAND & BUTLER'S PANTRY>> UPPER LEVEL 1 WITH 4 BED, 2
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westmarket
6200 LAWSON DRIVE
6200 Lawson Drive, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2100 sqft
SEE DOCUMENTS FOR INSTRUCTIONS TO APPLY ONLINE*Please allow at least 3 Business Days to Process*Additional Deposit $350 Per Pet*Additional Pet Rent $30/pet/month*Electronic Rent Payments*Professionally Managed by Real Property Management PROS*1ST
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Piedmont
14602 TURARA COURT
14602 Turara Court, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2190 sqft
Award winning Piedmont! Come take a look for yourself at these views off the deck overlooking the Pond and Golf course. Three bedroom Town House with 2 level bump out. Cherry Kitchen cabinets with Corian counter tops. Ceramic floors too.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6309 IRIS MEADOW LANE
6309 Iris Meadow Lane, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1547 sqft
Ready to move on 1st, August 2020. This amazing main level condo that has just been newer paint and newer new carpeting installed with open floor concept. This home features a large living room/kitchen combo and a half bath on the main level.
1 of 53
Last updated July 8 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
Piedmont South
14570 COLLINGHAM PLACE
14570 Collingham Place, Prince William County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3797 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home loaded with upgrades! Light filled with loads of windows, 2 story family room, tray, vaulted and coffered ceilings, moldings, hardwoods, 2 level bumpouts and more!. Formal living and dining rooms.
1 of 7
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Kingsbrooke
8526 CORONATION LANE
8526 Coronation Lane, Linton Hall, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1624 sqft
Large corner unit 2 bedroom townhome in desired Kingsbrooke community. Spacious living /dining room combo features a cozy fireplace, window seating & plenty of sunlight. Comfortable Eat in Kitchen.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
15304 Linville Creek Dr
15304 Linville Creek Drive, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2400 sqft
Just TWO years new! This welcoming townhome will WOW you! Neutral colors throughout, with perfectly picked upgrades. Entry-level Bedroom with Full Bath walks out to the rear yard.
Results within 5 miles of Gainesville
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
53 Units Available
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arcadia Run is a well-managed complex with large, four-story buildings. Each apartment has a Victorian Style patio. The grounds include a large clubhouse, an Olympic-size pool, a big playground and basketball courts.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
11 Units Available
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,404
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,439
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
945 sqft
Conveniently located just one mile from I-66, just minutes from Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center and Manassas Mall. Tenants have access to pool, clubhouse, BBQ area, sauna and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
21 Units Available
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
955 sqft
Historic Bull Run with easy access to I-66, the VRE, the Metro and the amenities of Manassas. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom furnished homes with bay windows, W/D in-unit, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
17 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
26 Units Available
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1317 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:56pm
7 Units Available
Soldiers Ridge Apartments
11201 Soldiers Ridge Cir, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
989 sqft
Barron Park and Bull Run Plaza provide recreation, food, and shopping to residents of this community. There's an onsite fitness center and swimming pool as well. The units are also fully-renovated and offer paid utilities.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
15 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
