74 Apartments for rent in Gainesville, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gainesville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...
Verified

1 of 18

16 Units Available
16 Units Available
Somerset
Somerhill Farms
7351 Yountville Dr, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1370 sqft
Rural charm with beautiful views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Recently renovated units. Several nearby shopping centers offer extensive dining and retail options. Commuter friendly with convenient access to Highway 29 and I-66.
Verified

1 of 18

2 Units Available
2 Units Available
Heritage Hunt
The Marque at Heritage Hunt
13550 Heathcote Blvd, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern luxury meets colonial design in this pet-friendly community. Rentals feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. Luxury amenities such as a bocce court, coffee bar, and community garden.

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7748 CEDAR BRANCH DRIVE
7748 Cedar Branch Drive, Gainesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1568 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom/2 .5 bath home with hardwood floors on mail level. Open floor plan with granite in kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Nice balcony off upstairs den.

1 of 11

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7013 LITTLE THAMES DRIVE
7013 Little Thames Drive, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1990 sqft
Spacious town home minutes to shopping, major transportation routes & the town of Haymarket! Upon entering the home is a private office with french doors, half bathroom & garage access.

1 of 32

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Lake Manassas
15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP
15948 Spyglass Hill Loop, Gainesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
4640 sqft
1st time rental, never rent before.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
14490 VILLAGE HIGH STREET
14490 Village High Street, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1339 sqft
Immaculate 3BR, 2.5BA Condo/TH w/one car gar in Gainesville. Open floor plan offers convenient entertaining. Bright LR/DR comb w/crown molding. Updated Kit w/ granite coutertops,ceramic tile floors, rec lighting, ample storage & counter space.

1 of 37

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Lake Manassas
15112 WINDY HOLLOW CIR
15112 Windy Hollow Circle, Gainesville, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
Opportunity knocking for a renovated single family Lake Manassas colonial for new occupancy * * Winchester Homes "Barcroft model" featuring 5 upper level bedrooms, 2.

1 of 30

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
16006 GREYMILL MANOR DRIVE
16006 Grey Mill Manor Drive, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2323 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Stunning 3BR, 2.55BA end townhome in highly coveted Villages of Piedmont, nestled among hundreds of preserved acres.
1 of 18

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
6269 ASTER HAVEN CIRCLE
6269 Aster Haven Crossing, Prince William County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1547 sqft
Move-in ready end-unit 2BR townhouse condo with finished one-car garage and balcony. Well maintained unit with upgraded elfa closet organizers, gourmet kitchen with stone counters and s/s appliances.

1 of 74

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Meadows at Morris Farm
14273 CATBIRD DRIVE
14273 Catbird Drive, Linton Hall, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,650
4256 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BROOMLEY MODEL FEATURING 6-BEDROOM, 4-FULL BATHROOMS, 4-LEVEL HOUSE W/2-CAR GARAGE IN GREAT CONDITION IN MORRIS FARM>> LARGE KITCHEN CORIAN COUNTER-TOPS, DOUBLE OVEN, HUGE CENTER ISLAND & BUTLER'S PANTRY>> UPPER LEVEL 1 WITH 4 BED, 2

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Piedmont
14602 TURARA COURT
14602 Turara Court, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2190 sqft
Award winning Piedmont! Come take a look for yourself at these views off the deck overlooking the Pond and Golf course. Three bedroom Town House with 2 level bump out. Cherry Kitchen cabinets with Corian counter tops. Ceramic floors too.

1 of 7

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Kingsbrooke
8526 CORONATION LANE
8526 Coronation Lane, Linton Hall, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1624 sqft
Large corner unit 2 bedroom townhome in desired Kingsbrooke community. Spacious living /dining room combo features a cozy fireplace, window seating & plenty of sunlight. Comfortable Eat in Kitchen.

1 of 22

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
6090 CAMERONS FERRY DRIVE
6090 Camerons Ferry Drive, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2133 sqft
Call showing contact.Just 6 month old beautiful town home, 3 bed, 3.

1 of 39

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
15304 Linville Creek Dr
15304 Linville Creek Drive, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2400 sqft
Just TWO years new! This welcoming townhome will WOW you! Neutral colors throughout, with perfectly picked upgrades. Entry-level Bedroom with Full Bath walks out to the rear yard.
Verified

1 of 18

11 Units Available
11 Units Available
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,404
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,409
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
945 sqft
Conveniently located just one mile from I-66, just minutes from Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center and Manassas Mall. Tenants have access to pool, clubhouse, BBQ area, sauna and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 31

22 Units Available
22 Units Available
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
955 sqft
Historic Bull Run with easy access to I-66, the VRE, the Metro and the amenities of Manassas. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom furnished homes with bay windows, W/D in-unit, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

24 Units Available
$
24 Units Available
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,884
1317 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
Verified

1 of 44

16 Units Available
16 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
Verified

1 of 14

16 Units Available
16 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

8 Units Available
8 Units Available
Soldiers Ridge Apartments
11201 Soldiers Ridge Cir, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
989 sqft
Barron Park and Bull Run Plaza provide recreation, food, and shopping to residents of this community. There's an onsite fitness center and swimming pool as well. The units are also fully-renovated and offer paid utilities.
Verified

1 of 35

48 Units Available
48 Units Available
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arcadia Run is a well-managed complex with large, four-story buildings. Each apartment has a Victorian Style patio. The grounds include a large clubhouse, an Olympic-size pool, a big playground and basketball courts.
Verified

1 of 21

25 Units Available
$
25 Units Available
TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Sudley Crossing in Manassas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

7 Units Available
7 Units Available
Barrington Luxury Apartment Homes
10604 Blendia Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped apartment community featuring a playground, tennis court, pool, and fitness center. Spacious units with private patios/balconies, separate dining rooms, carpeting, and dishwashers. Walk to Tabernacle Baptist Academy.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
10556 Falkirk Way
10556 Falkirk Way, Sudley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1742 sqft
- Beautiful townhouse 2 bed/3 baths. Walk into a Double Story Foyer and make your way up to an open concept Living/Dining/Kitchen area.
City Guide for Gainesville, VA

Throughout history, Gainesville has served as a major thoroughfare in Virginia: as a connection point for stagecoach horses and rail shipping in the 1800s, for soldiers during the Civil War's Battles of Bull Run, and at present an important transportation interchange for the Commonwealth of Virginia. Today, the area is a major hub of residential and commercial development, with six large shopping centers and attractive communities both in and around Gainesville.

With great housing options, a high median income, a plethora of shopping and dining establishments, and close connections to Dulles International Airport (20 minutes) and Washington, D.C. (35 minutes), Gainesville is truly a hallmark of quality livingmerging the perks of suburban living with the convenience being in close proximity of the nation's capital. For those looking for small community charm combined with large city amenities, Gainesville can't be beat. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Gainesville, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gainesville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

