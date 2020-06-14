55 Apartments for rent in Gainesville, VA with garage
Throughout history, Gainesville has served as a major thoroughfare in Virginia: as a connection point for stagecoach horses and rail shipping in the 1800s, for soldiers during the Civil War's Battles of Bull Run, and at present an important transportation interchange for the Commonwealth of Virginia. Today, the area is a major hub of residential and commercial development, with six large shopping centers and attractive communities both in and around Gainesville.
With great housing options, a high median income, a plethora of shopping and dining establishments, and close connections to Dulles International Airport (20 minutes) and Washington, D.C. (35 minutes), Gainesville is truly a hallmark of quality livingmerging the perks of suburban living with the convenience being in close proximity of the nation's capital. For those looking for small community charm combined with large city amenities, Gainesville can't be beat. See more
Gainesville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.