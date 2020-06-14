Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:26 AM

55 Apartments for rent in Gainesville, VA with garage

Gainesville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Heritage Hunt
7 Units Available
The Marque at Heritage Hunt
13550 Heathcote Blvd, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,388
1471 sqft
Modern luxury meets colonial design in this pet-friendly community. Rentals feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. Luxury amenities such as a bocce court, coffee bar, and community garden.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Somerset
1 Unit Available
7438 Brunson Circle
7438 Brunson Circle, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2521 sqft
Brunson Circle - A must see - Welcome to 7438 Brunson Circle, a move in ready townhouse styled condo with 1 car garage! The main level features a spacious and bright open floor plan that includes a formal living and dining room equipped with 9 ft

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
15910 Darling Place - 1
15910 Darling Place, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
3435 sqft
Welcome home to this immaculate luxury living townhome located in the Villages of Piedmont II. This home will check all of the boxes as you make your way through your tour.

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7932 LUKES LODGE PLACE
7932 Lukes Lodge Place, Gainesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
4740 sqft
Wentworth Green Offered for Lease- Looks and feels brand new- Immediate Delivery-This Roosevelt model beautiful brick colonial offers plenty of living space - Over 3300 square feet. This home boasts 4 large bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Somerset
1 Unit Available
7586 BRUNSON CIRCLE
7586 Brunson Circle, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1494 sqft
Beautiful Somerset subdivision. Shows like a model home. Open Concept. Bright with natural lighting. Gourmet kitchen. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded cabinets. Newer washer and dryer. Custom interior paint.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lake Manassas
1 Unit Available
15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP
15948 Spyglass Hill Loop, Gainesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
4640 sqft
1st time rental, never rent before.
Results within 1 mile of Gainesville

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Westmarket
1 Unit Available
15049 CLEMENTINE WAY
15049 Clementine Way, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2540 sqft
Very well maintained home. Wood floors in foyer. Formal dining room. Breakfast bar in kitchen. Nook that leads to a large Trex deck. Gas stove for efficient cooking and large pantry in the Kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Piedmont South
1 Unit Available
6773 HAMPTON BAY LANE
6773 Hampton Bay Lane, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1775 sqft
Beautiful 3 story townhome includes: 3BR & 2 1/2 baths, garage, large MS BR including closet with built-ins, stainless steel appliances, & granite in kitchen. 2nd level is dedicated to MS BR & MS bath with room for a sitting area or office nook.

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
14300 MEAGAN LOOP
14300 Meagan Loop, Linton Hall, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
5140 sqft
Available July 1st.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
13301 IANS WAY
13301 Ians Way, Linton Hall, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3182 sqft
Beautiful and bright brick front single family home with 3 levels, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2 car garage. Master bedroom suite with a sitting room, elegant columns & crown mouldings add architectural interests.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Piedmont
1 Unit Available
6330 CULLEN PLACE
6330 Cullen Place, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2336 sqft
One Car Garage End Unit TH on the golf course in Piedmont! Three level bump out. Newer carpet and fresh paint. Main level boasts LR/DR combo, spacious kitchen w/ table space and bump out. 3 upper level Bedrooms and 2 full baths. Vaulted Ceilings.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Piedmont
1 Unit Available
6328 CULLEN PLACE
6328 Cullen Place, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2334 sqft
Great rental with amazing golf course views. Three levels with three level bump out. HW on main floor, granite, upgraded cabinets, deck off of SR. Finished LL with walk out to back yard. Three bedrooms, 2 full baths. Spacious Master BR.

1 of 7

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Kingsbrooke
1 Unit Available
8526 CORONATION LANE
8526 Coronation Lane, Linton Hall, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1624 sqft
Large corner unit 2 bedroom townhome in desired Kingsbrooke community. Spacious living /dining room combo features a cozy fireplace, window seating & plenty of sunlight. Comfortable Eat in Kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Gainesville
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
22 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
12075 SERENITY PLACE
12075 Serenity Place, Linton Hall, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
3704 sqft
Beautiful 5 bed 4.5 bath SFH in the Patriot HS pyramid on a quiet cul-de-sac, Spacious open floor plan. Two story entryway and a formal living and dining room on either side.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Dominion Valley Country Club
1 Unit Available
5213 BENT GRASS DR
5213 Bent Grass Drive, Prince William County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
VACANT AND EASY TO SHOW!!! Beautiful, bright and spacious SFH with main level living located in the amenity rich, resort style Regency at Dominion Valley Country Club! Newer roof and HVAC! Freshly painted "St Raphael" model w/ gleaming hardwood

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5517 BLACKBURNS FORD COURT
5517 Blackburns Ford Court, Prince William County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
4292 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Single Family Home with a 2 Car Garage in Dominion Valley Gated Community. Toll Brothers Irvine Floor Plan with Over 4,000 Sq. Feet On 3 Finished Levels.
Results within 10 miles of Gainesville
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,332
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1179 sqft
The Residences at City Center include post-modern furnishings, a large gym with cardio equipment and a modest tear-drop shaped pool. Lower level apartments have garage parking and all the apartments have nice-sized bed and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Bloom Crossing
26 Units Available
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,444
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,922
1513 sqft
Large rooms, big windows and open-space kitchens with double-size islands and granite countertops make The Elms at Signal Hill friendly and inviting. Grounds include pool, coffee bar, clubhouse, playgrounds, a gym, yoga and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
27 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bloom Crossing
28 Units Available
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Bloom Crossing
20 Units Available
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,432
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
10 Units Available
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,451
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1435 sqft
Barrington Park Apartments are well priced, includes bottom-level parking, large granite counter-top kitchens, well-designed living and sleeping quarters and a surprising amount of space. Grounds include playground and basketball courts. Every apartment has a patio/balcony.
City Guide for Gainesville, VA

Throughout history, Gainesville has served as a major thoroughfare in Virginia: as a connection point for stagecoach horses and rail shipping in the 1800s, for soldiers during the Civil War's Battles of Bull Run, and at present an important transportation interchange for the Commonwealth of Virginia. Today, the area is a major hub of residential and commercial development, with six large shopping centers and attractive communities both in and around Gainesville.

With great housing options, a high median income, a plethora of shopping and dining establishments, and close connections to Dulles International Airport (20 minutes) and Washington, D.C. (35 minutes), Gainesville is truly a hallmark of quality livingmerging the perks of suburban living with the convenience being in close proximity of the nation's capital. For those looking for small community charm combined with large city amenities, Gainesville can't be beat. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Gainesville, VA

Gainesville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

