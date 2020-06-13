Apartment List
VA
/
gainesville
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

77 Apartments for rent in Gainesville, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Heritage Hunt
7 Units Available
The Marque at Heritage Hunt
13550 Heathcote Blvd, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,388
1471 sqft
Modern luxury meets colonial design in this pet-friendly community. Rentals feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. Luxury amenities such as a bocce court, coffee bar, and community garden.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Somerset
19 Units Available
Somerset Pointe
14701 Deming Dr, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,302
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1215 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset Pointe in Gainesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Somerset
18 Units Available
Somerhill Farms
7351 Yountville Dr, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1370 sqft
Rural charm with beautiful views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Recently renovated units. Several nearby shopping centers offer extensive dining and retail options. Commuter friendly with convenient access to Highway 29 and I-66.

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
7932 LUKES LODGE PLACE
7932 Lukes Lodge Place, Gainesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
4740 sqft
Wentworth Green Offered for Lease- Looks and feels brand new- Immediate Delivery-This Roosevelt model beautiful brick colonial offers plenty of living space - Over 3300 square feet. This home boasts 4 large bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
14490 VILLAGE HIGH STREET
14490 Village High Street, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1339 sqft
Immaculate 3BR, 2.5BA Condo/TH w/one car gar in Gainesville. Open floor plan offers convenient entertaining. Bright LR/DR comb w/crown molding. Updated Kit w/ granite coutertops,ceramic tile floors, rec lighting, ample storage & counter space.
Results within 1 mile of Gainesville

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Westmarket
1 Unit Available
15049 CLEMENTINE WAY
15049 Clementine Way, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2540 sqft
Very well maintained home. Wood floors in foyer. Formal dining room. Breakfast bar in kitchen. Nook that leads to a large Trex deck. Gas stove for efficient cooking and large pantry in the Kitchen.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
14300 MEAGAN LOOP
14300 Meagan Loop, Linton Hall, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
5140 sqft
Available July 1st.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Bridlewood
1 Unit Available
13660 SHIRE PL
13660 Shire Place, Linton Hall, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Super convenient location and backs up to common green area. 3BR, 3.5BA (Full bath on lower level), RR, Den, Large Kitchen, Deck. Shows great! ** NO SMOKERS. NO CATS ** Small dogs considered on a Case by Case basis.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Piedmont
1 Unit Available
6328 CULLEN PLACE
6328 Cullen Place, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2334 sqft
Great rental with amazing golf course views. Three levels with three level bump out. HW on main floor, granite, upgraded cabinets, deck off of SR. Finished LL with walk out to back yard. Three bedrooms, 2 full baths. Spacious Master BR.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Piedmont South
1 Unit Available
14570 COLLINGHAM PLACE
14570 Collingham Place, Prince William County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3797 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home loaded with upgrades! Light filled with loads of windows, 2 story family room, tray, vaulted and coffered ceilings, moldings, hardwoods, 2 level bumpouts and more!. Formal living and dining rooms.

1 of 7

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Kingsbrooke
1 Unit Available
8526 CORONATION LANE
8526 Coronation Lane, Linton Hall, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1624 sqft
Large corner unit 2 bedroom townhome in desired Kingsbrooke community. Spacious living /dining room combo features a cozy fireplace, window seating & plenty of sunlight. Comfortable Eat in Kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Gainesville
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
67 Units Available
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1338 sqft
Arcadia Run is a well-managed complex with large, four-story buildings. Each apartment has a Victorian Style patio. The grounds include a large clubhouse, an Olympic-size pool, a big playground and basketball courts.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
36 Units Available
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,436
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1317 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,371
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,366
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
945 sqft
Conveniently located just one mile from I-66, just minutes from Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center and Manassas Mall. Tenants have access to pool, clubhouse, BBQ area, sauna and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
19 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Barrington Luxury Apartment Homes
10604 Blendia Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped apartment community featuring a playground, tennis court, pool, and fitness center. Spacious units with private patios/balconies, separate dining rooms, carpeting, and dishwashers. Walk to Tabernacle Baptist Academy.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
22 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
44 Units Available
TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Sudley Crossing in Manassas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
2 Units Available
Regency Place
11201 Partnership Lane, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our beautiful family orientated community offers two and three bedroom homes featuring an all electric gourmet kitchen, your own private patio or balcony, ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections and spacious walk in closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
955 sqft
Historic Bull Run with easy access to I-66, the VRE, the Metro and the amenities of Manassas. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom furnished homes with bay windows, W/D in-unit, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
10998 KOMAN CIRCLE
10998 Koman Circle, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1168 sqft
Enjoy this top level unit that will be available July 1. Kitchen has room for small table. Vaulted ceilings, two master suites, fireplace, deck, washer and dryer in unit. Community has in-ground pool and tennis courts. Secured building.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3602 MAUCHLEY COURT
3602 Mauchley Court, New Baltimore, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
4141 sqft
ATTRACTIVE RAMBLER ON SMALL CUL DE SAC**NICE DECK WITH STAIRS TO PATIO TO ENJOY **ROOM ON MAIN LEVEL IS GREAT FOR OFFICE OR DEN**LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE AND STEPS TO DECK**LOWER LEVEL FINISHED WITH REC ROOM--BEDROOM--FULL BATH AND LOTS

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Lanier Farms
1 Unit Available
8497 LANIER OVERLOOK COURT
8497 Lanier Overlook Court, Linton Hall, VA
6 Bedrooms
$2,800
4172 sqft
Back on market. The BEST in Bristow. Beautiful home with two story family Rm, shining HW floor at a tranquil cul-de-sac with trees and composite deck with fence. Over 4100sft living area at 3 levels.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
7582 DUNEIDEN LANE
7582 Duneiden Lane, Sudley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1722 sqft
Immediate Occupancy. Lovely 3-level end unit townhouse. Bright and neutral. Main level entrance opens to Living/Dining/Kitchen. Superb large mid-level Master Suite w/luxury tub & shower bath + large walk-in closet.
City Guide for Gainesville, VA

Throughout history, Gainesville has served as a major thoroughfare in Virginia: as a connection point for stagecoach horses and rail shipping in the 1800s, for soldiers during the Civil War's Battles of Bull Run, and at present an important transportation interchange for the Commonwealth of Virginia. Today, the area is a major hub of residential and commercial development, with six large shopping centers and attractive communities both in and around Gainesville.

With great housing options, a high median income, a plethora of shopping and dining establishments, and close connections to Dulles International Airport (20 minutes) and Washington, D.C. (35 minutes), Gainesville is truly a hallmark of quality livingmerging the perks of suburban living with the convenience being in close proximity of the nation's capital. For those looking for small community charm combined with large city amenities, Gainesville can't be beat. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Gainesville, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Gainesville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

