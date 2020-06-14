45 Apartments for rent in Gainesville, VA with hardwood floors
Throughout history, Gainesville has served as a major thoroughfare in Virginia: as a connection point for stagecoach horses and rail shipping in the 1800s, for soldiers during the Civil War's Battles of Bull Run, and at present an important transportation interchange for the Commonwealth of Virginia. Today, the area is a major hub of residential and commercial development, with six large shopping centers and attractive communities both in and around Gainesville.
With great housing options, a high median income, a plethora of shopping and dining establishments, and close connections to Dulles International Airport (20 minutes) and Washington, D.C. (35 minutes), Gainesville is truly a hallmark of quality livingmerging the perks of suburban living with the convenience being in close proximity of the nation's capital. For those looking for small community charm combined with large city amenities, Gainesville can't be beat. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Gainesville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.