Apartment List
/
VA
/
gainesville
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:22 PM

45 Apartments for rent in Gainesville, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Gainesville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Somerset
18 Units Available
Somerhill Farms
7351 Yountville Dr, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1370 sqft
Rural charm with beautiful views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Recently renovated units. Several nearby shopping centers offer extensive dining and retail options. Commuter friendly with convenient access to Highway 29 and I-66.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Somerset
1 Unit Available
7438 Brunson Circle
7438 Brunson Circle, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2521 sqft
Brunson Circle - A must see - Welcome to 7438 Brunson Circle, a move in ready townhouse styled condo with 1 car garage! The main level features a spacious and bright open floor plan that includes a formal living and dining room equipped with 9 ft

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
14536 KENTISH FIRE STREET
14536 Kentish Fire Street, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1990 sqft
Well maintained 3lvl TH, open floor plan, ceiling fans, Eat-in kitchen with Granite Counter top, two side fire place, Living room with hardwood floor, LL with office/4th bedroom, show well, very close to I-66 , 29 & 15. Vacant, just go and show

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
15910 Darling Place - 1
15910 Darling Place, Gainesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
3435 sqft
Welcome home to this immaculate luxury living townhome located in the Villages of Piedmont II. This home will check all of the boxes as you make your way through your tour.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Lake Manassas
1 Unit Available
15948 SPYGLASS HILL LOOP
15948 Spyglass Hill Loop, Gainesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
4640 sqft
1st time rental, never rent before.
Results within 1 mile of Gainesville

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Westmarket
1 Unit Available
15049 CLEMENTINE WAY
15049 Clementine Way, Prince William County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2540 sqft
Very well maintained home. Wood floors in foyer. Formal dining room. Breakfast bar in kitchen. Nook that leads to a large Trex deck. Gas stove for efficient cooking and large pantry in the Kitchen.

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
14300 MEAGAN LOOP
14300 Meagan Loop, Linton Hall, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
5140 sqft
Available July 1st.

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Piedmont South
1 Unit Available
14570 COLLINGHAM PLACE
14570 Collingham Place, Prince William County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3797 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home loaded with upgrades! Light filled with loads of windows, 2 story family room, tray, vaulted and coffered ceilings, moldings, hardwoods, 2 level bumpouts and more!. Formal living and dining rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Gainesville
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Barrington Luxury Apartment Homes
10604 Blendia Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped apartment community featuring a playground, tennis court, pool, and fitness center. Spacious units with private patios/balconies, separate dining rooms, carpeting, and dishwashers. Walk to Tabernacle Baptist Academy.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
19 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,339
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
67 Units Available
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1338 sqft
Arcadia Run is a well-managed complex with large, four-story buildings. Each apartment has a Victorian Style patio. The grounds include a large clubhouse, an Olympic-size pool, a big playground and basketball courts.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
20 Units Available
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
955 sqft
Historic Bull Run with easy access to I-66, the VRE, the Metro and the amenities of Manassas. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom furnished homes with bay windows, W/D in-unit, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Dominion Valley Country Club
1 Unit Available
5213 BENT GRASS DR
5213 Bent Grass Drive, Prince William County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
VACANT AND EASY TO SHOW!!! Beautiful, bright and spacious SFH with main level living located in the amenity rich, resort style Regency at Dominion Valley Country Club! Newer roof and HVAC! Freshly painted "St Raphael" model w/ gleaming hardwood

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
5517 BLACKBURNS FORD COURT
5517 Blackburns Ford Court, Prince William County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
4292 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Single Family Home with a 2 Car Garage in Dominion Valley Gated Community. Toll Brothers Irvine Floor Plan with Over 4,000 Sq. Feet On 3 Finished Levels.
Results within 10 miles of Gainesville
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
Downtown Manassas
12 Units Available
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
930 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, modern features and smart amenity package® enhance the historic ambiance of Old Town Manassas. Effortless access to the VRE connects you to DC, Tysons, Dulles and beyond.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
32 Units Available
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,332
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1179 sqft
The Residences at City Center include post-modern furnishings, a large gym with cardio equipment and a modest tear-drop shaped pool. Lower level apartments have garage parking and all the apartments have nice-sized bed and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Bloom Crossing
26 Units Available
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,444
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,922
1513 sqft
Large rooms, big windows and open-space kitchens with double-size islands and granite countertops make The Elms at Signal Hill friendly and inviting. Grounds include pool, coffee bar, clubhouse, playgrounds, a gym, yoga and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
27 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
5 Units Available
Artena Manassas
100 Lara Drive, Manassas Park, VA
Studio
$1,276
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1173 sqft
Walk into Artena Manassas, the only high-rise apartment in the area, and you’ll immediately see why this should be your new address! From its convenient location, incredible curb appeal and views, uniquely attractive suburban surroundings, nearby
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
5 Units Available
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,432
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
10 Units Available
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,451
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1435 sqft
Barrington Park Apartments are well priced, includes bottom-level parking, large granite counter-top kitchens, well-designed living and sleeping quarters and a surprising amount of space. Grounds include playground and basketball courts. Every apartment has a patio/balcony.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42625 HOMEFRONT TERRACE
42625 Homefront Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1713 sqft
Back by popular demand! Freshly painted with new flooring throughout! 3 level End unit townhouse in South Riding. Great location! Across the Dulles south community center. Walk to the swimming pool, walking trails, lakes and shopping plaza.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
24746 Arapahoe Basin Place
24746 Arapahoe Basin Pl, Loudoun County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,150
4200 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom home in Aldie,VA offering luxury, comfort, and tranquility! Home is less than 2 years old! Airy interiors and open concept w/ 2-level great room stone fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
6853 KERRYWOOD CIRCLE
6853 Kerrywood Circle, Centreville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1776 sqft
Large sunlit townhouse with one car garage that backs to common area and playground. Open floor plan with hardwood floors and kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The basement has a spacious rec.
City Guide for Gainesville, VA

Throughout history, Gainesville has served as a major thoroughfare in Virginia: as a connection point for stagecoach horses and rail shipping in the 1800s, for soldiers during the Civil War's Battles of Bull Run, and at present an important transportation interchange for the Commonwealth of Virginia. Today, the area is a major hub of residential and commercial development, with six large shopping centers and attractive communities both in and around Gainesville.

With great housing options, a high median income, a plethora of shopping and dining establishments, and close connections to Dulles International Airport (20 minutes) and Washington, D.C. (35 minutes), Gainesville is truly a hallmark of quality livingmerging the perks of suburban living with the convenience being in close proximity of the nation's capital. For those looking for small community charm combined with large city amenities, Gainesville can't be beat. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Gainesville, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Gainesville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGainesville 3 BedroomsGainesville Apartments under $1,400Gainesville Apartments under $1,600
Gainesville Apartments under $1,800Gainesville Apartments under $2,000Gainesville Apartments with BalconyGainesville Apartments with GarageGainesville Apartments with GymGainesville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Gainesville Apartments with ParkingGainesville Apartments with PoolGainesville Apartments with Washer-DryerGainesville Cheap PlacesGainesville Dog Friendly ApartmentsGainesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VARockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAHuntington, VAMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MD
Fair Lakes, VAChevy Chase, MDBallenger Creek, MDBurke Centre, VACherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VALansdowne, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Somerset

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia