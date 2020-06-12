36 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Gainesville, VA

/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Somerset
19 Units Available
Somerset Pointe
14701 Deming Dr, Gainesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1026 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset Pointe in Gainesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Heritage Hunt
7 Units Available
The Marque at Heritage Hunt
13550 Heathcote Blvd, Gainesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1247 sqft
Modern luxury meets colonial design in this pet-friendly community. Rentals feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. Luxury amenities such as a bocce court, coffee bar, and community garden.
Somerset
18 Units Available
Somerhill Farms
7351 Yountville Dr, Gainesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1123 sqft
Rural charm with beautiful views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Recently renovated units. Several nearby shopping centers offer extensive dining and retail options. Commuter friendly with convenient access to Highway 29 and I-66.
Results within 1 mile of Gainesville
Kingsbrooke
1 Unit Available
8526 CORONATION LANE
8526 Coronation Lane, Linton Hall, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1624 sqft
Large corner unit 2 bedroom townhome in desired Kingsbrooke community. Spacious living /dining room combo features a cozy fireplace, window seating & plenty of sunlight. Comfortable Eat in Kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Gainesville
22 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
44 Units Available
TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Sudley Crossing in Manassas. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Regency Place
11201 Partnership Lane, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1024 sqft
Our beautiful family orientated community offers two and three bedroom homes featuring an all electric gourmet kitchen, your own private patio or balcony, ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections and spacious walk in closets.
69 Units Available
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1139 sqft
Arcadia Run is a well-managed complex with large, four-story buildings. Each apartment has a Victorian Style patio. The grounds include a large clubhouse, an Olympic-size pool, a big playground and basketball courts.
10 Units Available
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
945 sqft
Conveniently located just one mile from I-66, just minutes from Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center and Manassas Mall. Tenants have access to pool, clubhouse, BBQ area, sauna and 24-hour gym.
12 Units Available
Soldiers Ridge Apartments
11201 Soldiers Ridge Cir, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
989 sqft
Barron Park and Bull Run Plaza provide recreation, food, and shopping to residents of this community. There's an onsite fitness center and swimming pool as well. The units are also fully-renovated and offer paid utilities.
21 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
35 Units Available
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1170 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
21 Units Available
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
955 sqft
Historic Bull Run with easy access to I-66, the VRE, the Metro and the amenities of Manassas. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom furnished homes with bay windows, W/D in-unit, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center.
6 Units Available
Barrington Luxury Apartment Homes
10604 Blendia Ln, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1055 sqft
Landscaped apartment community featuring a playground, tennis court, pool, and fitness center. Spacious units with private patios/balconies, separate dining rooms, carpeting, and dishwashers. Walk to Tabernacle Baptist Academy.
1 Unit Available
10998 KOMAN CIRCLE
10998 Koman Circle, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1168 sqft
Enjoy this top level unit that will be available July 1. Kitchen has room for small table. Vaulted ceilings, two master suites, fireplace, deck, washer and dryer in unit. Community has in-ground pool and tennis courts. Secured building.
1 Unit Available
7579 MARGATE COURT
7579 Margate Court, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
794 sqft
Spacious living room. Ceramic tile in kitchen, foyer, dining room & baths. Ceiling fans in kitchen, living room and both bedrooms. Rent includes water & sewer, plus POOL. Tenant is responsible for electricity, renters insurance.
1 Unit Available
8054 LISLE DRIVE
8054 Lisle Drive, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1026 sqft
Lovely condo convenient to shopping, dining and commuter routes. Secured entrance, plenty of parking available. Condo is freshly painted, has large master bedroom with own bathroom and large walk in closet.
Dominion Valley Country Club
1 Unit Available
5213 BENT GRASS DR
5213 Bent Grass Drive, Prince William County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
PRICE REDUCED! VACANT AND EASY TO SHOW!!! Beautiful, bright and spacious SFH with main level living located in the amenity rich, resort style Regency at Dominion Valley Country Club! Newer roof and HVAC! Freshly painted "St Raphael" model w/
1 Unit Available
8050 LISLE DRIVE
8050 Lisle Drive, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1168 sqft
Spacious large and very bright 2 bed 2 bath condo is located on the top floor & overlooks common area/court yard. Great location near shopping & transportation.
Results within 10 miles of Gainesville
30 Units Available
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1179 sqft
The Residences at City Center include post-modern furnishings, a large gym with cardio equipment and a modest tear-drop shaped pool. Lower level apartments have garage parking and all the apartments have nice-sized bed and bathrooms.
Bloom Crossing
28 Units Available
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Bloom Crossing
26 Units Available
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1268 sqft
Large rooms, big windows and open-space kitchens with double-size islands and granite countertops make The Elms at Signal Hill friendly and inviting. Grounds include pool, coffee bar, clubhouse, playgrounds, a gym, yoga and garage parking.
Bloom Crossing
20 Units Available
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1020 sqft
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.
6 Units Available
Reserve at Regency Park
14411 Newton Patent Ct, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1108 sqft
A complex of three-story buildings with wood siding, Reserve at Regency Park Apartments have granite counter-tops, a patio and well designed and spacious living quarters. The grounds include a welcoming clubhouse, a gym and pool.
