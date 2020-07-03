Rent Calculator
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM
4170 governor yeardley lane
4170 Governor Yeardley Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
4170 Governor Yeardley Lane, Fairfax, VA 22030
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
townhouse next to George Mason univ. - Property Id: 172920
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/172920p
Property Id 172920
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5282432)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4170 governor yeardley lane have any available units?
4170 governor yeardley lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairfax, VA
.
What amenities does 4170 governor yeardley lane have?
Some of 4170 governor yeardley lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4170 governor yeardley lane currently offering any rent specials?
4170 governor yeardley lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4170 governor yeardley lane pet-friendly?
No, 4170 governor yeardley lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairfax
.
Does 4170 governor yeardley lane offer parking?
No, 4170 governor yeardley lane does not offer parking.
Does 4170 governor yeardley lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4170 governor yeardley lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4170 governor yeardley lane have a pool?
No, 4170 governor yeardley lane does not have a pool.
Does 4170 governor yeardley lane have accessible units?
No, 4170 governor yeardley lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4170 governor yeardley lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4170 governor yeardley lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4170 governor yeardley lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4170 governor yeardley lane does not have units with air conditioning.
