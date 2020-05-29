Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fairfax
Find more places like 3989 NORTON PL #108.
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
3989 NORTON PL #108
Last updated May 6 2019 at 5:43 PM
1 of 1
3989 NORTON PL #108
3989 Norton Pl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3989 Norton Pl, Fairfax, VA 22030
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful brand new never been lived in large luxury condo in the City of Fairfax close to GMU. On bus line to Metro and close to major transportation routes
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3989 NORTON PL #108 have any available units?
3989 NORTON PL #108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairfax, VA
.
What amenities does 3989 NORTON PL #108 have?
Some of 3989 NORTON PL #108's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3989 NORTON PL #108 currently offering any rent specials?
3989 NORTON PL #108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3989 NORTON PL #108 pet-friendly?
No, 3989 NORTON PL #108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairfax
.
Does 3989 NORTON PL #108 offer parking?
Yes, 3989 NORTON PL #108 offers parking.
Does 3989 NORTON PL #108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3989 NORTON PL #108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3989 NORTON PL #108 have a pool?
No, 3989 NORTON PL #108 does not have a pool.
Does 3989 NORTON PL #108 have accessible units?
No, 3989 NORTON PL #108 does not have accessible units.
Does 3989 NORTON PL #108 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3989 NORTON PL #108 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3989 NORTON PL #108 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3989 NORTON PL #108 does not have units with air conditioning.
