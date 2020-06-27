All apartments in Centreville
6077 DEER HILL COURT

6077 Deer Hill Court · No Longer Available
Location

6077 Deer Hill Court, Centreville, VA 20121

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Brand New Carpet for 3 levels! -Granite counter in kitchen. Stainless appliances. Lots of light! Spacious master on 2nd level with huge walk-in closet, sitting area. newer HVAC, newer hot water heater. 2 assigned parking lots in front of the house, fenced front with shed. ~Beautiful and quiet community. Outdoor pool, tot lots/playground, Tennis courts, common ground and bike trail. ~Excellent public schools in Fairfax County ~Near bus routes and several shopping centers. ~Very convenient location which is close to 28, 29, Braddock, I66 and Fairfax County Pkwy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6077 DEER HILL COURT have any available units?
6077 DEER HILL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centreville, VA.
What amenities does 6077 DEER HILL COURT have?
Some of 6077 DEER HILL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6077 DEER HILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6077 DEER HILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6077 DEER HILL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6077 DEER HILL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centreville.
Does 6077 DEER HILL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6077 DEER HILL COURT offers parking.
Does 6077 DEER HILL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6077 DEER HILL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6077 DEER HILL COURT have a pool?
Yes, 6077 DEER HILL COURT has a pool.
Does 6077 DEER HILL COURT have accessible units?
No, 6077 DEER HILL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6077 DEER HILL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6077 DEER HILL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6077 DEER HILL COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6077 DEER HILL COURT has units with air conditioning.
