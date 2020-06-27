6077 DEER HILL COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Brand New Carpet for 3 levels! -Granite counter in kitchen. Stainless appliances. Lots of light! Spacious master on 2nd level with huge walk-in closet, sitting area. newer HVAC, newer hot water heater. 2 assigned parking lots in front of the house, fenced front with shed. ~Beautiful and quiet community. Outdoor pool, tot lots/playground, Tennis courts, common ground and bike trail. ~Excellent public schools in Fairfax County ~Near bus routes and several shopping centers. ~Very convenient location which is close to 28, 29, Braddock, I66 and Fairfax County Pkwy!