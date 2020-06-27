6077 DEER HILL COURT

Amenities
Brand New Carpet for 3 levels! -Granite counter in kitchen. Stainless appliances. Lots of light! Spacious master on 2nd level with huge walk-in closet, sitting area. newer HVAC, newer hot water heater. 2 assigned parking lots in front of the house, fenced front with shed. ~Beautiful and quiet community. Outdoor pool, tot lots/playground, Tennis courts, common ground and bike trail. ~Excellent public schools in Fairfax County ~Near bus routes and several shopping centers. ~Very convenient location which is close to 28, 29, Braddock, I66 and Fairfax County Pkwy!