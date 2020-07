14151 GABRIELLE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

***** CLOSE TO RT. 28/I-66/SHOPPING & MOVIE THEATER *** 4 BR +3.1 BATHS ***2 CAR GARAGE *** END UNIT ***4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath **** END UNIT *** FRESHLY PAINTED TOP TO BOTTOM (INCLUDING IN GARAGE **** GOURMET KITCHEN WITH ISLAND **** NEW LIGHT FIXTURES 3 LEVELS ***POWER WASHED (DECK) ***UPDATED APPLIANCES **** NEW TILE IN KITCHEN AND HALLWAY*** NEW FLOOR IN BATHROOMS / LIVING AND DINING & KITCHEN / ALL BEDROOMS ****SHOWS LIKE A MODEL **** OWNER IS LOOKING FOR only GOOD CREDIT, GOOD INCOME, GOOD RENTAL HISTORY APPLICANT !!! ***PET ALLOWED(CASE BY CASE!!!)