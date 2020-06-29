97 JORDAN STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A commuter's dream! This beautiful home off of Duke Street has 4 very spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms that have been recently remodeled. The kitchen is immaculate with updated appliances including a large double door refrigerator and a double oven. Lots of space in the Living Room that is light & bright with a large bay window. Gleaming Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Lower level boasts a 2nd kitchenette, large family area, spacious storage room, and walkout to the fully fenced backyard. Pets allowed case by case. 2 car driveway and street~parking available.~Conveniently located near I-395, Old Town, Arlington and Washington, DC.