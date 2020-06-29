All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated October 9 2019

97 JORDAN STREET

97 South Jordan Street · No Longer Available
Location

97 South Jordan Street, Alexandria, VA 22304

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A commuter's dream! This beautiful home off of Duke Street has 4 very spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms that have been recently remodeled. The kitchen is immaculate with updated appliances including a large double door refrigerator and a double oven. Lots of space in the Living Room that is light & bright with a large bay window. Gleaming Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Lower level boasts a 2nd kitchenette, large family area, spacious storage room, and walkout to the fully fenced backyard. Pets allowed case by case. 2 car driveway and street~parking available.~Conveniently located near I-395, Old Town, Arlington and Washington, DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 JORDAN STREET have any available units?
97 JORDAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 97 JORDAN STREET have?
Some of 97 JORDAN STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 JORDAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
97 JORDAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 JORDAN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 97 JORDAN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 97 JORDAN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 97 JORDAN STREET offers parking.
Does 97 JORDAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97 JORDAN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 JORDAN STREET have a pool?
No, 97 JORDAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 97 JORDAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 97 JORDAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 97 JORDAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 97 JORDAN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 97 JORDAN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 97 JORDAN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
