97 JORDAN STREET

Amenities
A commuter's dream! This beautiful home off of Duke Street has 4 very spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms that have been recently remodeled. The kitchen is immaculate with updated appliances including a large double door refrigerator and a double oven. Lots of space in the Living Room that is light & bright with a large bay window. Gleaming Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Lower level boasts a 2nd kitchenette, large family area, spacious storage room, and walkout to the fully fenced backyard. Pets allowed case by case. 2 car driveway and street~parking available.~Conveniently located near I-395, Old Town, Arlington and Washington, DC.