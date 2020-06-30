All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 525 ARMISTEAD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
525 ARMISTEAD STREET
Last updated November 22 2019 at 12:02 AM

525 ARMISTEAD STREET

525 North Armistead Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

525 North Armistead Street, Alexandria, VA 22312

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
parking
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
SPACIOUS 3 BR, 2BA, MODEST LIVING, GREAT LOCATION! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, ONE PARKING SPACE. EASY ACCESS TO DC, PENTAGON, SHOPPING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 ARMISTEAD STREET have any available units?
525 ARMISTEAD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 525 ARMISTEAD STREET have?
Some of 525 ARMISTEAD STREET's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 ARMISTEAD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
525 ARMISTEAD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 ARMISTEAD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 525 ARMISTEAD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 525 ARMISTEAD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 525 ARMISTEAD STREET offers parking.
Does 525 ARMISTEAD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 ARMISTEAD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 ARMISTEAD STREET have a pool?
No, 525 ARMISTEAD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 525 ARMISTEAD STREET have accessible units?
No, 525 ARMISTEAD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 525 ARMISTEAD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 ARMISTEAD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 525 ARMISTEAD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 ARMISTEAD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foxchase Apartments
766 North Howard St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter
Alexandria, VA 22303
Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street
Alexandria, VA 22302
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place
Alexandria, VA 22304
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue
Alexandria, VA 22304
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way
Alexandria, VA 22314
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University