525 ARMISTEAD STREET
Last updated November 22 2019 at 12:02 AM
525 ARMISTEAD STREET
525 North Armistead Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
525 North Armistead Street, Alexandria, VA 22312
Amenities
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
SPACIOUS 3 BR, 2BA, MODEST LIVING, GREAT LOCATION! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, ONE PARKING SPACE. EASY ACCESS TO DC, PENTAGON, SHOPPING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 525 ARMISTEAD STREET have any available units?
525 ARMISTEAD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
What amenities does 525 ARMISTEAD STREET have?
Some of 525 ARMISTEAD STREET's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 525 ARMISTEAD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
525 ARMISTEAD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 ARMISTEAD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 525 ARMISTEAD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 525 ARMISTEAD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 525 ARMISTEAD STREET offers parking.
Does 525 ARMISTEAD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 ARMISTEAD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 ARMISTEAD STREET have a pool?
No, 525 ARMISTEAD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 525 ARMISTEAD STREET have accessible units?
No, 525 ARMISTEAD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 525 ARMISTEAD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 ARMISTEAD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 525 ARMISTEAD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 ARMISTEAD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
