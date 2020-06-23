All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 508 E HOWELL AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
508 E HOWELL AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

508 E HOWELL AVENUE

508 East Howell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Del Ray
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

508 East Howell Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
extra storage
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Lovely updated townhome in the Del Ray neighborhood. Just a short stroll to Braddock Metro and close to all the shops and restaurants on Del Ray's Mount Vernon Avenue. A welcoming front porch is a perfect spot to relax and greet your new neighbors. This beautiful home features a spacious open floor plan main level with living room and updated modern eat-in kitchen. The upper level boasts two upper level bedrooms and one full bathroom. The finished lower level features a second newly renovated full bathroom, family room and a convenient lower level laundry room with a folding countertop and white modern cabinetry providing extra storage. The lower level leads out to the rear deck, patio and off-street parking space. A large storage shed provides plenty of additional storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 E HOWELL AVENUE have any available units?
508 E HOWELL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 E HOWELL AVENUE have?
Some of 508 E HOWELL AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 E HOWELL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
508 E HOWELL AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 E HOWELL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 508 E HOWELL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 508 E HOWELL AVENUE offer parking?
No, 508 E HOWELL AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 508 E HOWELL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 E HOWELL AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 E HOWELL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 508 E HOWELL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 508 E HOWELL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 508 E HOWELL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 508 E HOWELL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 E HOWELL AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Key Towers Apartments
6060 Tower Ct
Alexandria, VA 22304
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St
Alexandria, VA 22312
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln
Alexandria, VA 22315
The Asher
620 N Fayette St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue
Alexandria, VA 22304
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University