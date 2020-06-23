508 E HOWELL AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated extra storage ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Lovely updated townhome in the Del Ray neighborhood. Just a short stroll to Braddock Metro and close to all the shops and restaurants on Del Ray's Mount Vernon Avenue. A welcoming front porch is a perfect spot to relax and greet your new neighbors. This beautiful home features a spacious open floor plan main level with living room and updated modern eat-in kitchen. The upper level boasts two upper level bedrooms and one full bathroom. The finished lower level features a second newly renovated full bathroom, family room and a convenient lower level laundry room with a folding countertop and white modern cabinetry providing extra storage. The lower level leads out to the rear deck, patio and off-street parking space. A large storage shed provides plenty of additional storage space.