3312 Wyndham Cir

Beautiful 1 BR 1 BA condo in a gated community in Alexandria! *Spacious living room w/ wood burning fireplace *Wall to wall carpeting *Kitchen w/ ample cabinet space & breakfast bar *Spacious Master BR w/ ample natural light & walk-in closet *Formal dining room *Washer/Dryer in unit *Enormous private balcony *Swimming pool & complementary shuttle to Pentagon City metro *MUST SEE! *Available 8/1!