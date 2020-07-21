Beautiful 1 BR 1 BA condo in a gated community in Alexandria! *Spacious living room w/ wood burning fireplace *Wall to wall carpeting *Kitchen w/ ample cabinet space & breakfast bar *Spacious Master BR w/ ample natural light & walk-in closet *Formal dining room *Washer/Dryer in unit *Enormous private balcony *Swimming pool & complementary shuttle to Pentagon City metro *MUST SEE! *Available 8/1!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3312 Wyndham Cir have any available units?
3312 Wyndham Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 3312 Wyndham Cir have?
Some of 3312 Wyndham Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 Wyndham Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3312 Wyndham Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.