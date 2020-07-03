Rent Calculator
1310 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD
Last updated June 6 2020 at 12:18 PM
1 of 31
1310 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD
1310 Main Line Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
1310 Main Line Boulevard, Alexandria, VA 22301
Del Ray
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1310 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD have any available units?
1310 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alexandria, VA
.
What amenities does 1310 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1310 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1310 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1310 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1310 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alexandria
.
Does 1310 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 1310 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 1310 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1310 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1310 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1310 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1310 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1310 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1310 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
