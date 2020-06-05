1205 King St Unit B

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils

Cute as can be TOP FLOOR 1 BR 1 bath in the heart of Old Alexandria! The unit is conveniently located just 4 blocks from the King St Metro, shops, dining and all that Old Town has to offer. With just a short commute into DC, this unit really can't be beat!



Property Highlights:

- 1 BR

- 1 Bath

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Plenty of natural light

- Gas cooking

- Dishwasher

- W/D in unit

- Gas and Water included, tenant pays Electric

- Pet Friendly $50 monthly pet rent

- Street parking



AVAILALBE NOW!!



