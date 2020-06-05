1205 King St Unit B

Amenities
Cute as can be TOP FLOOR 1 BR 1 bath in the heart of Old Alexandria! The unit is conveniently located just 4 blocks from the King St Metro, shops, dining and all that Old Town has to offer. With just a short commute into DC, this unit really can't be beat!
Property Highlights:
- 1 BR
- 1 Bath
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Plenty of natural light
- Gas cooking
- Dishwasher
- W/D in unit
- Gas and Water included, tenant pays Electric
- Pet Friendly $50 monthly pet rent
- Street parking
AVAILALBE NOW!!
(RLNE4751025)