All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 1205 King St Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
1205 King St Unit B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:43 AM

1205 King St Unit B

1205 King St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Old Town
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1205 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute as can be TOP FLOOR 1 BR 1 bath in the heart of Old Alexandria! The unit is conveniently located just 4 blocks from the King St Metro, shops, dining and all that Old Town has to offer. With just a short commute into DC, this unit really can't be beat!

Property Highlights:
- 1 BR
- 1 Bath
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Plenty of natural light
- Gas cooking
- Dishwasher
- W/D in unit
- Gas and Water included, tenant pays Electric
- Pet Friendly $50 monthly pet rent
- Street parking

AVAILALBE NOW!!

(RLNE4751025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 King St Unit B have any available units?
1205 King St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 King St Unit B have?
Some of 1205 King St Unit B's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 King St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1205 King St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 King St Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 King St Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1205 King St Unit B offer parking?
No, 1205 King St Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1205 King St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 King St Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 King St Unit B have a pool?
No, 1205 King St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1205 King St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1205 King St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 King St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 King St Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave
Alexandria, VA 22304
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Mill
515 North Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane
Alexandria, VA 22314
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge
801 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria
Alexandria, VA 23238

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University