Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:43 AM

1200 BRADDOCK PLACE

1200 Braddock Place · (571) 251-1113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 Braddock Place, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
~*APPLY TODAY*~ Freshly painted and cleaned. The unit is bright, modern and sunny with wall-to-wall southern-facing windows, in-unit washer/dryer, granite countertops and a large walk-in storage closet. A swimming pool, hot tub, sauna and gym are located within the building and Harris Teeter, Trader Joe's, Aldi's, Starbucks, CVS, 7-11 and the shops and restaurants of North Old Town and King Street are within a 15-minute walk. With the Braddock Road Metrorail Station (Blue/Yellow) just steps away, many Zipcar locations in the immediate vicinity and with easy auto access to the capital beltway, Route 1, the G.W. Parkway and I-395, you are only minutes away from downtown Washington, D.C., National Landing, Reagan National Airport, the Pentagon, Crystal City and other major metro stops. An assigned surface parking spot is included in the rent. Available June 14th. Pet case-by-case. $50/mo pet rent + $200 pet cleaning at end. Condo mandatory $200 move-in fee, $200 move-out fee. Contact me with desired move-in date, lease duration, income, occupation, salary, how many adults/children.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 BRADDOCK PLACE have any available units?
1200 BRADDOCK PLACE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 BRADDOCK PLACE have?
Some of 1200 BRADDOCK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 BRADDOCK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1200 BRADDOCK PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 BRADDOCK PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 BRADDOCK PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 1200 BRADDOCK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1200 BRADDOCK PLACE does offer parking.
Does 1200 BRADDOCK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 BRADDOCK PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 BRADDOCK PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 1200 BRADDOCK PLACE has a pool.
Does 1200 BRADDOCK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1200 BRADDOCK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 BRADDOCK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 BRADDOCK PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
