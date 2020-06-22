1200 BRADDOCK PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool hot tub sauna

~*APPLY TODAY*~ Freshly painted and cleaned. The unit is bright, modern and sunny with wall-to-wall southern-facing windows, in-unit washer/dryer, granite countertops and a large walk-in storage closet. A swimming pool, hot tub, sauna and gym are located within the building and Harris Teeter, Trader Joe's, Aldi's, Starbucks, CVS, 7-11 and the shops and restaurants of North Old Town and King Street are within a 15-minute walk. With the Braddock Road Metrorail Station (Blue/Yellow) just steps away, many Zipcar locations in the immediate vicinity and with easy auto access to the capital beltway, Route 1, the G.W. Parkway and I-395, you are only minutes away from downtown Washington, D.C., National Landing, Reagan National Airport, the Pentagon, Crystal City and other major metro stops. An assigned surface parking spot is included in the rent. Available June 14th. Pet case-by-case. $50/mo pet rent + $200 pet cleaning at end. Condo mandatory $200 move-in fee, $200 move-out fee. Contact me with desired move-in date, lease duration, income, occupation, salary, how many adults/children.