Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Redwood

4000 S Redwood Rd · (737) 214-8079
Location

4000 S Redwood Rd, West Valley City, UT 84123
Granger

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1209W · Avail. Sep 7

$749

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 327 sqft

Unit 1163R · Avail. Sep 1

$749

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 327 sqft

Unit 1212W · Avail. Aug 17

$749

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 327 sqft

See 5+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 1149Q · Avail. Sep 14

$839

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 418 sqft

Unit 1200V · Avail. Aug 7

$839

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 418 sqft

Unit 1195V · Avail. Sep 7

$839

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 418 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood.

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
clubhouse
lobby
Enjoy a life of leisure and luxury at The Redwood Apartments in West Valley City, Utah. Discover a unique living space in one of our studio, one, or two-bedroom floor plans each has been designed to blend an atmosphere of warmth and relaxation. You'll also enjoy access to a collection of community amenities amid a beautifully landscaped backdrop.\n\nOur studio, one and two-bedroom floor plans provide the ultimate choice in apartment living. Choose one of three distinct floor plan options designed with your needs in mind. Enjoy the perfect blend of wood plank flooring and plush carpet in your spacious, open-concept apartment home. Youll feel right at home with our wide array of interior amenities, including vaulted ceilings*, fully equipped kitchens, stainless steel appliances, spacious walk-in closets, and spectacular city or mountain views*. At The Redwood, its easy to find the perfect fit

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $240
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$125
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Weight limit 25 lbs
Parking Details: 2 spaces available.
Storage Details: No storage available only patio

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Redwood have any available units?
Redwood has 26 units available starting at $749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Redwood have?
Some of Redwood's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Redwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood is pet friendly.
Does Redwood offer parking?
Yes, Redwood offers parking.
Does Redwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood have a pool?
Yes, Redwood has a pool.
Does Redwood have accessible units?
No, Redwood does not have accessible units.
Does Redwood have units with dishwashers?
No, Redwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood has units with air conditioning.

