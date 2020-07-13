Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly clubhouse lobby

Enjoy a life of leisure and luxury at The Redwood Apartments in West Valley City, Utah. Discover a unique living space in one of our studio, one, or two-bedroom floor plans each has been designed to blend an atmosphere of warmth and relaxation. You'll also enjoy access to a collection of community amenities amid a beautifully landscaped backdrop.



Our studio, one and two-bedroom floor plans provide the ultimate choice in apartment living. Choose one of three distinct floor plan options designed with your needs in mind. Enjoy the perfect blend of wood plank flooring and plush carpet in your spacious, open-concept apartment home. Youll feel right at home with our wide array of interior amenities, including vaulted ceilings*, fully equipped kitchens, stainless steel appliances, spacious walk-in closets, and spectacular city or mountain views*. At The Redwood, its easy to find the perfect fit