All apartments in Salt Lake City
Find more places like Barbara Worth.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
Barbara Worth
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Barbara Worth

Open Now until 5pm
326 E South Temple · (801) 349-1289
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salt Lake City
See all
Central City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

326 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Central City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$899

Studio · 1 Bath · 453 sqft

Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 20

$899

Studio · 1 Bath · 453 sqft

Unit 34 · Avail. Aug 7

$899

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 4+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 31 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,049

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 597 sqft

Unit 15 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,161

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 27 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,189

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 562 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Barbara Worth.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
lobby
playground
tennis court
Welcome to your new home at Barbara Worth Apartments in Salt Lake City, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of , Barbara Worth Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful downtown views or a night out on the town, Barbara Worth Apartments gives you the neighborhood you're looking for at the price you want.\n\nBarbara Worth Apartments is a unique restored Historic building nestled in beautiful downtown Salt Lake City. We offer nothing short of the best: the perfect location with surrounding mountain, valley, and city views. Our apartments are within walking distance of City Creek Center, Trax station, Bus lines, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Choose from studio, one bedroom and two bedroom floorplans each with unique features. Barbara Worth offers interior amenities and design features that you will fall in love with as soon as you step into your new home. Our property is a pet lovers' dream! We proudly accept both cats and dogs into our community with no weight limit.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $200
Deposit: Base on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$125
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $125
fee: $75
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Weight limit 25 lbs
Parking Details: Assigned space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Barbara Worth have any available units?
Barbara Worth has 10 units available starting at $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
What amenities does Barbara Worth have?
Some of Barbara Worth's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Barbara Worth currently offering any rent specials?
Barbara Worth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Barbara Worth pet-friendly?
Yes, Barbara Worth is pet friendly.
Does Barbara Worth offer parking?
Yes, Barbara Worth offers parking.
Does Barbara Worth have units with washers and dryers?
No, Barbara Worth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Barbara Worth have a pool?
Yes, Barbara Worth has a pool.
Does Barbara Worth have accessible units?
No, Barbara Worth does not have accessible units.
Does Barbara Worth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Barbara Worth has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Barbara Worth?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Moda Bonneville
260 S 500 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84102
Gateway 505
505 W 100 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84101
4th West
255 N 400 W
Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Park Vue
1450 S West Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Meridian
30 North Orange Street
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Sky Harbor Apartment Homes
1876 W North Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Santa Fe Apartments
1550 Fort Union Blvd
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
Prana
255 W 800 S
Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Similar Pages

Salt Lake City 1 BedroomsSalt Lake City 2 Bedrooms
Salt Lake City Apartments with ParkingSalt Lake City Dog Friendly Apartments
Salt Lake City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UT
Millcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CityEast Central NorthThe Avenues
Jordan MeadowsDowntown Salt Lake CityCapitol Hill
WestpointePoplar Grove

Apartments Near Colleges

LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Salt Lake Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity