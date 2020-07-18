All apartments in Salt Lake City
Home
/
Salt Lake City, UT
/
963 East 800 South
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:50 PM

963 East 800 South

963 800 South · No Longer Available
Location

963 800 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
East Central North

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**Currently Occupied** Please call for showing

Beautiful condo available April 1st! Downtown Salt Lake, great location!!! Built in 1965 but remodeled in 2009, very good looking property and great views. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a loft.
$45 application fee and $25 tenant management fee/Renters legal liability insurance, are separate. For more information or showing, please visit www.realpropertyslc.com or contact the office at (801) 701-8048. Office is located at 5286 S Commerce Drive A-106 Murray UT 84107.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,370, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 8/17/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 963 East 800 South have any available units?
963 East 800 South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salt Lake City, UT.
How much is rent in Salt Lake City, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salt Lake City Rent Report.
Is 963 East 800 South currently offering any rent specials?
963 East 800 South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 963 East 800 South pet-friendly?
No, 963 East 800 South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salt Lake City.
Does 963 East 800 South offer parking?
No, 963 East 800 South does not offer parking.
Does 963 East 800 South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 963 East 800 South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 963 East 800 South have a pool?
No, 963 East 800 South does not have a pool.
Does 963 East 800 South have accessible units?
No, 963 East 800 South does not have accessible units.
Does 963 East 800 South have units with dishwashers?
No, 963 East 800 South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 963 East 800 South have units with air conditioning?
No, 963 East 800 South does not have units with air conditioning.
